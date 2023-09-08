A nonprofit organization that started nearly 30 years ago by scraping by in spare space at the Basalt Library is ready to secure its future with a new building in El Jebel.
English in Action wants to build a 6,000-square-foot, one-story Center for Communication at the site where it has been shoehorned into 1,800 square feet for the last 18 years. The new headquarters would include offices, meeting rooms and a kitchen for its many gatherings. The existing building at the intersection of Gillespie Drive and El Jebel Road would be removed to make way for the new headquarters. English in Action has a long-term lease from Crawford Properties for the 1-acre site.
The nonprofit’s plan got off to a good start Thursday afternoon in the Eagle County review process. The Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission voted to recommend approval for a special use permit for the new structure. The review now advances to the Eagle County commissioners.
English in Action’s mission is to help immigrants learn to read, write and speak English so they can improve their opportunities and to build cross-cultural connections between students and volunteer tutors. The roots of the organization stretch back to 1994 in reaction to an increasing number of immigrants, mainly from Mexico and Central America, who were settling in the Roaring Fork Valley. The Basalt Library created an adult literacy program to bridge the communication gap for immigrants. Volunteer tutors were paired with immigrants for one-on-one education sessions.
“By 2005, the number of pairs had grown to more than 60, and the program could no longer be housed at the library,” according to English in Action’s website. Basalt resident Julie Fox-Rubin launched the English in Action program, which became a fully independent nonprofit in 2008.
Fox-Rubin secured space for the organization in the heart of El Jebel, but the staff of eight full-time members and four part-timers has outgrown the space.
“They currently have to tag-team their use of the office space because there isn’t enough for all of them,” said Doug Pratte, a land use planner steering English in Action through the review process.
Demands for services are also increasing. English in Action served 370 students and had 280 volunteer tutors in its 2021-22 fiscal year. That was up over 21% from the prior year, according to its website.
About 72% of its students demonstrated improved English language skills, the website said, while 88% of tutors reported increased awareness of and compassion towards immigrant issues.
Sarah Kelly, English in Action program director, told the planning commission members that the organization serves immigrants from Aspen to Carbondale. About 40% of the clients live in the Basalt-El Jebel area.
The student-tutor pairs often meet for sessions outside of EIA’s headquarters. “Many of our pairs meet after work,” she said.
The new Center for Communication will provide space for pairs to meet there but it won’t be required; they can still meet in outside settings. However, the new center will help by providing space to assess students’ skills and needs and for small-group sessions and various events including a potluck called Celebrating Our Students.
The Eagle County planning staff determined after meeting with English in Action representatives that the nonprofit organization wouldn’t be required to provide affordable housing.
“This facility isn’t trying to grow the staff,” Pratte said.
The proposed building will be “much in character with what is going on elsewhere in El Jebel,” he said. The building will be net zero on energy use through efficient design and installation of a photovoltaic system.
Adele Hubbell, a member of the Crawford family of El Jebel, spoke in favor of the proposal. She said her son volunteered as a tutor and witnessed firsthand how increased English language skills helped the student land a better job in Aspen. The student also provides valuable bilingual service for Roaring Fork Fire Rescue. There is often a language barrier among responders and victims of a motor vehicle accident or a medical call.
“I really feel this is an asset to our community,” Hubbell said.
The planning commission members agreed. They recommended approval of the special use permit by a 3-0 vote with little deliberation.
No information was immediately available on the project’s cost or EIA fundraising campaign.