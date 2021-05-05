For the second time in as many days, Aspen City Council heard presentations offering funding options — but whereas Monday’s discussion surrounded the Wheeler Opera House’s flush reserve fund, Tuesday’s conversation focused on a surging funding gap for the city’s Clean River Program, specifically addressing an aging storm water system.
During a worksession Tuesday, Clean River Program Manager April Long broke down the nuts and bolts of looming infrastructural needs to ensure rivers retain their health. She identified three large water quality projects — including one at Mill Street and Gibson Avenue, for which funds have already been allocated — and five small water quality projects as more pressing priorities.
Those are just the more immediate projects Long identified during Tuesday’s presentation; myriad more have also been identified and would total an estimated $12 million in 2021 dollars, according to the memo provided in the agenda packet for the worksession.
“Current operating costs for the program are approximately $800,000 and transfers out of the fund are approximately $330,000. With annual revenue estimates at $1.6 million, that leaves only $470,000 each year for capital improvements,” the memo explains. “Accomplishing the backlog of projects and meeting the goals of the program would take approximately 25 years at that rate of funding and does very little to allow for proactive replacement of failing pipes and infrastructure.”
The good news about those big and small water quality projects that Long outlined Tuesday is that they all are good candidates for grants funding, she said. So much so that she felt confident pitching a 50% match. So for the two yet-unfunded large water quality projects — which she estimated costing about $500,000 each — she told council members that, with a 50% match, the Clean River Program would only be responsible for $250,000 each, or $500,000 total.
The larger underground puzzle pertains to gauging the need for pipe replacement or, possibly, lining existing pipes, she continued.
“If water sits in it for any amount of time … it rusts out the bottom of the pipe, which makes it ineffective at conveying water. We know how much corrugated metal pipe we have in the city, but we need to know the condition of the pipe,” Long said. “In order to know the condition of the pipe, we need to video it. And in order to video it, it needs to be cleaned.”
It’s that last logistical component that presents an immediate hurdle. Getting the equipment to video and clean the pipes is difficult enough — getting neighbors’ buy-in to tolerate the considerable noise pollution in order to ensure less water pollution is another potential obstacle.
Councilmember Ann Mullins has experienced the noise produced by the pipe-cleaning process firsthand.
“I don’t want anybody to underplay the challenge of cleaning those pipes. The noise is extraordinary,” she said. “It was done in my neighborhood and in one of the lodges, the guests left — they checked out — because it was so noisy. I don't know how you handle it, but that’s definitely a challenge if we go ahead and decide to clean those pipes.”
To that, Long noted that the shoulder season, when lodging capacities are lower, would be the ideal timeframe to pursue such operations. She also emphasized the need for educating the public about the cost-benefit trade in cleaning the pipes to assess whether or not they truly need to be replaced.
“Is there a way to communicate the need for that cleaning and the trade off?” she posed. “We could not clean the pipe and just replace it, which would be an entire construction project in your neighborhood.”
While the cost of the assessment would likely only run the city about $60,000, the next step — replacing or lining pipes as necessary — is considerably more expensive. At $900 per linear foot, the city could be looking at a roughly $8.2 million bill. Add another estimated $2.6 million in new infrastructure needed, including at Smuggler basin, and the bigger-picture $11 million aggregate need, “for which a solution would not be provided solely through increased grants and partnerships,” the memo underscores.
Yet pursuing grants and partnerships was the far-preferred method for finding additional funding by council. That said, there was equal support for exploring a combination of the proposed options by staff. Those also included reexamining and shifting operations in engineering, streets and parks and open space departments — all part of the Clean River Program — as well as increasing the existing 0.65 mill levy that voters approved in 2007; allocating some of the potential 0.5% Wheeler Opera House Real Estate Transfer Tax, or RETT, expanded uses toward the Clean River Program; or the city could opt to sell some of its assets to raise one-time monies. The latter three would all require a ballot question and voter approval.
The idea of raising the mill levy was met with mixed reviews, and every councilmember resoundingly disliked the idea of selling city assets.
“I think we have to find a way to get some of this stuff done, but I’m shying away from asking for new taxes or fees or utility and really looking at trying to find money from within the organization and partnerships and grants,” Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said.
“I want to be really careful about how we approach the Wheeler RETT,” he added, calling the Clean River Program “so far away from the intent” of the original 1979 ballot question that created the Wheeler RETT.
Councilmembers Ann Mullins and Rachel Richards, too, touted the benefits of grants and partnerships as immediate pathways forward. Mullins cited how well the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority has leveraged grants and partnerships, and Richards noted that before crafting a ballot question just for the city’s infrastructure needs, the municipality should check in with Pitkin County to see if the larger entity is considering any such question, for which the city would get a share of funds.
“And we can start to talk with the county about if they’re going to be pursuing any roads issue. I have a feeling that if it’s going to be a property tax, we would be better as part of a larger question,” Richards said. “That’s always been the problem with funding transportation — once your road gets fixed, nobody will vote for more funding for a little while.”
With that feedback, staff will hone its options and recommendations for the next round of council discussion on the matter.