A newly released report showed that even the Roaring Fork Valley is not immune to the consequences of air pollution — and no, it’s not all from wildfires.
Glenwood Springs and Gunnison County had 55 days each of elevated air pollution, according to a new report from Environment Colorado Research & Policy Center, CoPIRG Foundation and Frontier Group.
Environment Colorado and Environment Colorado Research and Policy Center Senior Program Director Rex Wilmouth would agree — after presenting the findings of the report, compiled from 2020 Environmental Protection Agency data, via a virtual presentation Wednesday morning, he was more committed than ever to wanting to see an overhaul of the current mainstay energy sources and production in both the state and country.
“The main thing is we need to continue to change how we’re producing our energy and how we are getting around. In Aspen, a great example is electric buses — and also school buses. People are, we have a fleet of diesel buses that are out there and we need to start changing those over to electric buses,” Wilmouth said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.
It’s a somewhat timely sentiment, as Carbondale nonprofit Clean Energy Economy for the Region partnered with Loveland-based electric vehicle manufacturer Lightning e-Motors on Friday to showcase two different models of commercial electric fleet vehicles for local organizations and members of the public to peruse and test drive earlier this month.
“There’s a lot of tentative interest and excitement around electric vehicles, and we’re starting to see electric vehicles on the road and in the news more and more,” CLEER Transportation Manager Stefan Johnson told the Aspen Daily News after that demonstration. “Within that, there’s also some really great new options on the market in terms of fleets. Lightning e-Motors specializes in that sweet spot of commercial-sized vehicles for fleets.”
Wilmouth, too, agreed that technology has come a long way in the last few decades especially that has made education efforts on the benefits of renewable and cleaner energy easier to tackle, even with people economically connected to more traditional processes, such as using fracking and oil drills for energy production.
“I was just at a conference where Xcel [Energy] was talking about transitioning — when they closed the coal plants, being able to transition their workforce to renewables, and they’re having great success,” he said. “They were saying they weren’t losing employees — they were transitioning them over and retraining them on solar and wind.”
And while he fielded a few questions Wednesday morning about whether the bulk of the air pollution in Colorado — Denver has ranked No. 1 city in the world at times, including as recently as August, for air pollution — could be attributed to the wildfires that have consumed much of the West in the last few years, Wilmouth stressed that Colorado and Glenwood Springs saw more days with ozone being the contributing factor to unhealthy air than particulate matter associated with wildfires.
“One of the top sources of air pollution is transportation,” Wilmouth said. “As our driving has picked up in 2021, you can be sure our vehicle pollution has kept pace. If we want to make a dent in these terrible numbers and save lives, we have got to wean ourselves off of burning fossil fuels to get around.”
And the impacts are sometimes life-and-death in nature, he added.
“On high pollution days, there’s more deaths that occur because of air pollution. As we go through the year, you can see bad air days are when more people pass away,” he said via interview. “You’re talking about living in Aspen, which is a beautiful place that some people may not feel like they’re breathing in poor air quality — but that can totally happen because we are still producing our energy from fossil fuels. And we need to move off of fossil fuels and move into electric.”