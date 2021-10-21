A haze over Capitol Peak and Mount Daly in Snowmass. The haze, which settled over the Roaring Fork Valley in June, was believed to be from the wildfires burning at that time in New Mexico and Arizona. Data from the Environmental Protection Agency, which was packaged into a report by Environment Colorado, show that while wildfires contributed particulate matter to the air pollution in Colorado, the larger contributor is fossil fuel extraction and energy production, along with transportation, said Environment Colorado Senior Program Director Rex Wilmouth in an interview Wednesday.