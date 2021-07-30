The Elected Officials Transportation Committee on Thursday evening approved a request from the state transportation department to supply $171,000 toward a $2.5 million-plus, seven-month project to reconstruct the roundabout at the entrance to Aspen next year.
The EOTC is made up of the city of Aspen, Pitkin County and the town of Snowmass Village elected officials, but it has its own monies that are used for various transportation purposes. In addition to the contribution from EOTC funds, other governmental entities are supplying funds from their individual budgets toward the roundabout initiative: Aspen, $980,000; Pitkin County, $100,000; Colorado Department of Transportation, $949,000; and Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, $300,000. CDOT is managing the project, which goes to bid this fall and is slated to begin in April 2022.
Pitkin County commissioners on Wednesday gave their unanimous blessing to their $100,000 contribution as part of a supplemental budget request. But the vote followed a discussion about the impacts of the project on county roads that will be used as a detour in order to alleviate the expected traffic slowdowns likely to result from construction activity and a newly created “bypass” at the roundabout.
Those county roads were identified Wednesday as Smith Hill Way, south of the Woody Creek Area, and McLain Flats Road, a popular thoroughfare with motorists seeking to avoid everyday congestion on Highway 82. Even without a current road project on the highway or at the entrance to town, Highway 82 has been severely backed up most of this summer — sometimes past the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport — due to a larger-than-usual influx of visitors and increased construction activity in Aspen.
The northern end of the airport is four miles from the S-curves near the entrance to Aspen, and depending on the time of day, it can take 45 minutes to an hour to complete those four miles on the state highway. That’s why many motorists are taking the Smith Hill Way exit (off Highway 82) to McLain Flats, a road that deposits them at Cemetery Lane in Aspen.
From there, many motorists are using Power Point Road to get to the West End neighborhood farther inside the city. And while they weren’t speaking specifically about the roundabout project at Thursday’s EOTC meeting, many elected officials and members of the public commented on the “elephants in the room” — the current state of the traffic situation in Aspen, with many motorists using what some call the “West Smuggler Street sneak” through the quiet streets of the West End; and the ongoing “entrance to Aspen” debate, with its pros and cons largely relating to the idea of a four-lane highway into and out of the city that would depend on construction of a controversial new bridge over Castle Creek.
Andrea Bryan, a former assistant city attorney for Aspen who is now a private lawyer, spoke at the beginning of Thursday’s EOTC meeting. She said she was representing a group of more than 30 West End residents who hope to solve “this increasingly pressing issue” of motorists sneaking through West Smuggler Street to avoid the Main Street-Highway 82 bottleneck, a move that is especially tough on residents between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. as a result of outgoing traffic congestion.
She said the group has a website, westendpedestriansafetygroup.org. Residents recently have reported that the situation is “growing worse by the day,” with cars darting in and out of alleyways in the West End in their drivers’ quest to exit Aspen, Bryan said.
“It’s rendering this neighborhood virtually unusable by the people who live there … and simply isn’t sustainable and most importantly [isn’t] safe, and needs to be addressed as soon as possible,” she said. “We don’t want there to have to be car crashes and injuries before this issue is confronted head on.”
Bryan said the group has suggested some solutions, such as making West Smuggler Street one way, or closing access to only one block of local traffic, a policy that has been implemented on other streets in the West End.
One of a few officials to respond to Bryan’s comments, and those of a West End resident, was Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper. Clapper noted that the problem in the West End is “right now,” but that “right now” there is no proposed solution to it.
A new environmental impact study relating to the entrance to Aspen problem would be years in the making, Clapper noted. If the West End is blocked, outgoing traffic on Main Street might back up all the way to the Original Curve in east Aspen, she said.
The roundabout’s reconstruction is anticipated to go to bid this fall, according to CDOT. The asphalt traffic circle was built in 2003 and is showing its age, necessitating the need for reconstruction using concrete, officials have said.
The city of Aspen reportedly went to CDOT to ask for roundabout reconstruction following incidents during the winter of 2019 when the traffic circle experienced what was described as “severe pavement blowouts,” or potholes.
The bulk of Thursday’s EOTC meeting largely concerned multifaceted studies relating to near-term solutions to traffic and transit issues, with much of the talk centering on bike lanes, HOV lane enforcement and bus routes.