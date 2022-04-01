In a drastic, last-ditch move to preserve what’s left of Aspen’s native species, the Environmental Reactive Agency has declared local sapiens an endangered population. Locals, as locals call them, have seen a sharp decline in their numbers in recent years as they are quite frankly losing their homes and being displaced by people way, way richer than them.
Now, the locals, who were once the majority, draw stares, dropped jaws, and sometimes crowds when they are spotted in the wild.
“I saw one the other day, like, not working,” said Tenley Bridgestone, a member of the invasive species that’s displacing local sapiens.
Bridgestone saw her local while she was dining at the bar in Matsuhisa. The local, of course, wasn’t inside, but just happened to be passing by on the street on their way to presumably buy a half-rack of Montucky Cold Snacks at Local’s Corner to share in their 300-square-foot studio with seven friends because that’s the only way people can drink in Aspen anymore.
Reportedly, locals have also been seen riding the Hunter Creek bus. Some think this is because they are trying to get to work, but other reports indicate this may be one of their last places for real, authentic social connection with other locals. Rico sapiens don’t like public transportation.
Apparently filling up on Chianti at the Mezzaluna bar is another critical watering hole for locals. Finally, some have been spotted skiing the Face to Rand y— IYKYK.
The ERA designation means critical habitat has been set aside to create potential mating scenarios in order to boost numbers.
“We created Breeding-game as a public housing option, and unfortunately this is the only place that we’re actually seeing locals repopulate their numbers,” said Rrachel Richish, a councilwoman who has served since she herself ditched diapers. “Even though the locals are close in proximity there and it may not seem that sexy, they seem to be knocking the boots just fine. We don’t actually have the data on this, but you can tell by the BOB strollers all over the neighborhood.”
But it’s not only up to the government. Things have gotten dire enough that the private and nonprofit sectors are getting involved.
“Locals used to be so cute in their duct-taped coats and used skis,” says Julie, brushing some snow off her matte black Monclaire and raising her Chrome Hearts sunglasses for emphasis, “but aside from losing that truly adorable culture, there is a real problem. Honestly, how am I supposed to raise my kids alone?”
She has joined a board that will donate $4.3 billion in robotics research to find ways to replace this absent service class with mechanical replicas. “I suppose the upside is they will always be on time,” she said.
Not everyone is desolate about the loss of locals. There is a sect of the population that has been able to transition from local to realtoris sapien, thus profiting benefiting from the decline.
“Look, I wasn’t going to be the last local here, just doing things to make the community better. I know realtoris get a bit of a scavenger rap, but really we’re just sharing the same dream we were able to get in on with others. The only difference is 10 times the markup,” said Jack Smith, a dashingly good-looking realtor whose sales are directly correlated to his appearance.
Last Tuesday, at the Snow Hut, amid a sea of gyrating influencing influxxers, one local stood out in the crowd, unmoving. Looking a bit bewildered, he pulled a flask from his pocket, put it to his scruffy mouth, and peered out at the raucous crowd. “I’m going to need to be way drunker for this,” he said.