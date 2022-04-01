The Clown family, dressed head to toe in robes and tall hats — except for son Jamie, who forgot his — gathered at the base of Buttermilk Mountain and chanted in an ancient, lost language. The ground rumbled, the sky turned black and the valley took on an orange glow.
A new CEO and president of Aspen Ski Inc. had been selected.
The cascading lava flows and whistling lava bombs indicated that the replacement for departing president Like Mapkan had been chosen by the valley’s invisible hands. When asked who the successor would be, Clown family patriarch Krusty looked around nervously, sweating, before bumbling, “You wouldn’t know her, she’s from Canada.”
The new president couldn’t be reached for comment. Aspen Daily Planet reached out to the one lady we know in Canada, but she’s moved to Seattle and, frankly, was of little help.
The selectee will take control in 2023 when Mapkan steps aside to become a real estate agent.
There were two finalists for the position, but the selectee reportedly became the default option after company lawyers informed the Clowns that no, they could not select the corpse of Hunter S. Thompson.
The announcement came with the abrupt end of the ski season as the slopes became deprived of their snow and the trees lit up like matches. It’s estimated that the restoration of the landscape could cost billions of dollars to remove the rock and replace the vegetation. The damage to the environment, however, will not be undone.
“I didn’t even know Buttermilk is volcanic,” one tourist remarked while desperately slaloming down the mountain away from the depths of Hell surfaced.
This did not stop local ski legend Alex Forrealbruh from trying to get in some halfpipe work on the flowing molten rock. He did not survive.
Mapkan steps down after nearly 30 years, the last time the company had to undergo heavy restoration efforts following the ancient ceremony of exploding Buttermilk to announce news for some reason.
“I wasn’t planning on sticking around that long, but we’re just now almost recovered from the last eruption,” Mapkan said. “Kind of guilt tripped me into staying, honestly.”
Once the pressure had subsided and the flows had cooled into solid rock, the Clowns were out there with bulldozers and pickaxes, along with the rest of the Ski Inc. employees.
“We’re really excited about the future of the company,” the Clown family said in a statement. “Please, please don’t make us do this again soon.”
Early reports suggest the new hire’s first acts will be the organization of the corporate takeover of downvalley Moondark Ski Resort and looking into expanding the company with the first ski resorts on the moon.