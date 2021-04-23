All community voices should be given consideration during discussions about repurposing some of the Wheeler Opera House real estate transfer tax fund, whose present and future were the subject of Tuesday’s work session by the Aspen City Council.
On May 3, city of Aspen staff will return with different financial scenarios for what council could be comfortable with in fund balances on Wheeler Opera House maintenance and operations for the next five to 10 years.
“Staff is looking for direction as it prepares draft ballot language for consideration around public support for a repurposing of future real estate transfer tax revenues generated by the 0.5% tax currently in place,” according to the memo by Finance Director Pete Strecker.
In opening Tuesday night’s work session, Aspen City Manager Sara Ott said council should have a future discussion as to “how it will handle any lobbying efforts from either individuals or community groups — to you individually or to you collectively — so that we ensure that there is an equitable opportunity for all members of the community to participate in the conversation in a meaningful and consistent way.”
The WRETT is at more than $32 million and growing, though Strecker said the current money has limits on how it may be spent.
“The existing $32 million is there for the Wheeler support, not for repurposing to some other need in the community,” he said.
Tax collections have traditionally exceeded the subsidy needed by the Wheeler, and the current environment is “only pushing this accumulated fund balance even higher,” Strecker said. That’s seen in the escalation from 2019 RETT collections of $8.4 million to $17.6 million in 2020.
In his memo to council, Strecker pointed to the recent $68 million sale of the Mountain Chalet and how in its transfer to new ownership, “the current fund balance can allow for a ‘holiday’ from new collections funneling into the Wheeler Fund and therefore further emphasizes that the opportunity exists for future collections to be redirected for community benefit.”
Both Ott and Strecker asked council to see Tuesday’s work session as an early step in a longer-term examination of how that burgeoning fund — adopted in 1979 and which receives 0.5% of real estate transfer taxes for Wheeler Opera House support and $100,000 in arts grants — should be appropriated in the future.
Agreements run in 20-year increments, with voters twice approving its reinstitution. The current agreement continues through 2039 and changes must be voter-approved.
Wheeler needs are foremost
Staff was initially directed to explore and present “opportunities to expand the application of future tax collections for other community benefits” during a Feb. 23 work session.
On average and over about a 10-year span, “the need is about $4 million a year to come from this transfer tax,” Strecker said.
As important a question for the city and the community to determine is how much beyond maintenance, operations and a healthy reserve fund should be reappropriated to other community needs beyond the historic opera house.
The latter part of the Wheeler RETT conversation is where Ott’s comment about potential lobbying of fund usage takes on resonance.
Councilor Rachel Richards joined the majority opinion in asking for a conservative approach to reserve and operation funds.
“I would suggest we move to that 100% reserve level, myself. It would present better in a ballot question,” Richards said.
“How do we arrive at a percentage to safely split off that could go to other needs?” Councilmember Ward Hauenstein asked, noting mental health and the arts.
Elected officials’ overall conservatism in providing ample available funding for the Wheeler could have some foundation in its recent maintenance history.
In 2010-11, work was completed on the lower offices and leased spaces of the Wheeler. The auditorium balcony was rebuilt in 2012-14, and HVAC replacement, roof replacement, second floor bar, restrooms and artist dressing rooms, and renovation of the first floor lobby was completed in 2014-2016.
The freight elevator and an exterior façade restoration in 2020-21 were listed by Strecker as the significant capital projects during that time period.
The Wheeler will still require $10 million of total additional capital for maintenance in the next 10 years, Ott and Strecker said.
The B-3 option favored by some on council calls for 100% of reserve as a percentage of annual spend and $7.6 million in flat reserve requirement.
That’s the direction Mayor Torre would like to head.
“I’m on a conservative path for this. For my discussion, B3 and 100% reserve. I would start there. I’d also like to consider more funding for the arts, beyond the $100,000 the original WRETT specified,” he said.
Hauenstein said he would like to set aside more than the B3 proposal, adding, “I don’t want it to get below $14 million.”
Council seemed to have a majority view that there should be a sunset on siphoning Wheeler funds for non-Wheeler purposes.
Richards said beyond the volatility of the real estate market, a bigger threat could be waiting ahead: “For all we know, there could be another pandemic and the Wheeler has to stay dark.”
Strecker pointed out the contrast in maintenance of historic buildings owned by the city of Aspen.
“We don’t have $10 million set aside for the armory,” Strecker said of City Hall.
The May 3 meeting is expected to be one of several on the Wheeler RETT Fund.
“This isn’t going to get easier. But it can get clearer,” Torre said. “I think this is a good step forward. A conversation that’s been percolating in our community for awhile.”
Hauenstein agreed.
“We’ve been tap dancing around this for a long time,” he said. “Think it’s good to talk about it.”