The big show will go on, in spite of the pandemic.
On Thursday, ESPN announced its X Games Aspen schedule for 2021, which takes place from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31. Pared down to include only ski and snowboard contests, this year will be unique in that the X Games Aspen will be without any motorized competitions or on-site spectators.
The announcement noted that there will be televised live coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and X Games digital channels.
The schedule announced Thursday is as follows. Times listed are for the mountain time zone, and all events take place at Buttermilk Mountain.
Friday, Jan. 29
Noon-1 p.m., women’s snowboard slopestyle on @XGames
2-2:45 p.m., women’s ski big air, @XGames
6-6:30 p.m., snowboard knuckle huck, @XGames
7-8 p.m., women’s ski superpipe, @XGames
8:30-10:30 p.m, men’s ski superpipe and snowboard knuckle huck encore, ESPN2
Saturday, Jan. 30
11 a.m.-4 p.m., women’s ski slopestyle, men’s snowboard slopestyle, women’s snowboard big air, women’s ski big air encore, ABC
6-6:45 p.m., men’s ski big air, @XGames
8-10 p.m., women’s snowboard superpipe, men’s ski big air encore, ESPN
Sunday, Jan. 31
11 a.m.-1 p.m., men’s ski slopestyle, women’s snowboard slopestyle encore, ABC
6:30-9 p.m., men’s snowboard superpipe, men’s snowboard big air, ski knuckle huck, ESPN