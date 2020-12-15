ESPN representatives met with the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners Tuesday to alleviate any concerns about the X Games still occurring in Aspen next month amidst a pandemic.
This year’s competition will take place between Jan. 29 and Jan. 31 and will be a strictly televised event. Additionally, no public spectators will be allowed at this year’s X Games. Instead, only a maximum of 500 attendees — made up of athletes, medical personnel, production crews, and security — will be permitted into the fenced-in event at Buttermilk.
“How do we keep our risk down for COVID spread?” asked Commissioner George Newman during Tuesday’s BOCC work session. “These are young athletes. They’re a little crazy anyway, so I suspect that they will be doing some gathering and partying.”
ESPN representative Vanessa Anthes said that if an athlete tested positive, they would not be allowed to compete and would be put into isolation immediately.
“The athlete will not be able to compete, and we will work with public health to follow proper protocol for that,” Anthes said. “We would not cancel the event, for example, if a single athlete tested positive.”
Anthes also said participants would be regularly screened and monitored for any COVID-19 symptoms.
With Pitkin County Public Health already stretched thin as a result of the novel coronavirus, ESPN said it would provide its own COVID-19 medical team onsite to minimize any potential staffing burdens, should they arise.
Additionally, this year’s X Games will not include any concerts.