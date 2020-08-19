UPDATE: The responding fire agency misreported at about 5:25 p.m. the Red Canyon Fire acreage as 200 acres — it in fact remains between 30 and 40 acres, as of 7 p.m.
Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale has been set up as an evacuation center in the immediate aftermath of what's being called the Red Canyon Fire (initially dubbed the Fisher Creek Fire) breaking out in the Spring Valley area Wednesday afternoon.
Residences in High Aspen, Coulter Ranch and Homestead Estates were being evacuated immediately, according to a Carbondale and Rural Protection District press release. The department was called to the incident around 4 p.m., at which point the flames accounted for roughly 20 acres.
The situation is a developing one, as the press release described the fire as "growing fast."
The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit and Garfield County Sheriff's Department were working with Carbondale firefighters Wednesday evening to protect structures from the fire.
Multiple helicopters have already been deployed in the firefighting effort, and several structures are threatened. As of about 6 p.m., officials believed the incident, which is unrelated to the Grizzly Creek Fire, was likely cause by lightning.
This story will be updated.