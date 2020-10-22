Javier Huerta unlocks the door to Two Rivers Cafe at 4:45 a.m. and cracks the first egg on the griddle at around 6 a.m. when customers begin pouring into the breakfast and lunch eatery on Midland Avenue in historic downtown Basalt.
For Huerta, and so many others who earn a living in the restaurant industry, the pandemic has been difficult to say the least. With snow in the forecast, Huerta still wasn’t sure what to do with the cafe’s seven tables outside. After all, on a busy Saturday or Sunday, those seven tables can generate $600 in sales and another $120 in tips to the server waiting on them. During the winter months, though, keeping patrons warm outside would simply cost the small-business owner too much.
“Tents, heaters, I don’t know that’s going to work,” Huerta said. “It’s a very old building and in the winter the gas bill is about $200 or $300 and if we put some heaters on the patio my bill ... is going to be hard to pay.”
Following Wednesday’s lunch rush, the Two Rivers Cafe chef and owner was leaning toward no tents to facilitate outdoor dining this winter. Huerta did say two pool tables, which previously occupied a portion of the cafe interior, were removed to accommodate additional seating capacity.
“We are going to lose a few tables on the patio and in the front and back. So, I don’t know how it’s going to work for the winter,” Huerta said.
Despite the uncertainty, Huerta, who has worked at Two Rivers Cafe for 27 years, was confident about one thing heading into the winter season.
“We are going to keep all [of our] staff.” he said.
Needless to say, the town of Basalt relies heavily on sales-tax revenue generated from restaurants and other sectors of the local economy. According to town of Basalt documents, in May 2020, restaurants that served alcohol, collectively, contributed nearly $15,000 in sales tax revenue to the town. That figure marked a roughly 58% decrease, or approximately $21,000 loss in sales-tax revenue, when compared to May of 2019.
After months of only being able to offer takeout and delivery, many local restaurants reopened to in-person dining at the end of May but still had to follow the state’s stringent social-distancing and indoor capacity guidelines.
Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said the town helped facilitate outdoor dining as soon as the pandemic and weather permitted and would do the same in 2021.
“We’ll be looking forward to bringing that al fresco dining back as an option as soon as it warms up a little bit in the spring,” Mahoney said in an interview earlier this month.
According to Mahoney, in anticipation of winter, Basalt’s building department and the fire district worked closely to craft tenting guidelines for restaurants that conformed with international building and fire codes.
“We’ve basically consolidated some of the rules out of that into a guidelines handout that we forwarded to the restaurants in town,” Mahoney said. “That was a first step, just to make sure that the restaurants — well in advance of winter — knew what the expectations were. But, then of course we want to make sure the restaurants aren’t left with a document that is so onerous that it’s impossible to comply with.”
Mahoney said town of Basalt building officials and area fire marshals would assist and answer any questions restaurant owners might have as it relates to tenting on patios.
“They are going to be on the phone or heading down to the restaurants to just kind of help folks walk through it,” Mahoney said. “We will be removing those concrete blocks for the winter. Once plowing operations start, it’s just impractical to have those areas reserved for dining.”
Although new restaurant openings or late tax filings can occasionally skew sales-tax data, the town of Basalt’s late summer and early fall financial reports indicate just how much outdoor dining likely helped eateries. In August, collectively, restaurants that served alcohol contributed nearly 14% more in sales tax revenue than in August of 2019. Additionally, during the month of September, restaurants with bars generated 38%, or $18,000, more in sales tax revenue than in September of 2019.
Steve Humble, who owns and operates Free Range Kitchen & Wine Bar in Basalt with his wife Robin, described the pandemic as “a heck of a roller ride.”
“It’s had its peaks and its lows,” Humble said.
Humble said his restaurant “certainly wasn’t making any money” when to-go food was its only option, but felt lucky to have still been able to serve the community and provide employment during that difficult time. When Free Range Kitchen & Wine Bar did resume in-person and outdoor dining this summer, Humble couldn’t believe what happened.
“We were preparing for the worst and the complete opposite happened,” Humble said. “It was the craziest, busiest summer we’ve ever had.”
According to Humble, Free Range Kitchen & Wine Bar worked with the town of Basalt to extend its patio and as a result didn’t lose any seating capacity. Although still contemplating a few winter ideas, humble said he would not turn the dinner establishment’s patio into one large tent in the coming months.
“My feeling is that people don’t really want to sit in a tent in the middle of Colorado in the wintertime. It’s not that pleasant.” Humble said. “We all know how cold it can get here and I just believe it would be really difficult to get a tent to the temperature where you would be comfortable when it’s ten below.”
Make no mistake, Humble still plans on utilizing Free Range Kitchen & Wine Bar’s patio this winter. Instead of a large tent, the restaurateur will place two igloo tents outside that can sit six to eight guests each in a comfortable, warm setting.
“And, they’re beautiful,” Humble said of the forthcoming igloos. “I mean they’ve got like fairy lights in them — they’re really pretty.”