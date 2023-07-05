It’s been an ideal scenario this summer for water skiers, stand-up paddle boarders and boaters on Ruedi Reservoir as well as anglers and homeowners on the lower Fryingpan Pan River.
Ruedi was sitting at 99% full on Tuesday and is expected to be topped off this weekend. The tub was filled without releasing large amounts of water from the dam into the river.
“This was an excellent year,” said Tim Miller, a hydrologist with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation who oversees operations at Ruedi.
Back in late March, Miller said he expected Ruedi to fill for the first time since 2019 and that it would likely occur around July 4. He also didn’t foresee releases getting to the point where they overflowed the bank of the lower Fryingpan River, despite the impressive snowpack. He nailed his projections.
Miller said Monday his plan is to maintain releases from Ruedi dam at the current level of 187 cubic feet per second throughout the holiday week. Many anglers are hitting the Fryingpan River while on vacation in the days surrounding the Fourth of July, so they will welcome that news.
Once the reservoir gets within one-half foot of being full, Miller said he will increase the outflow to match the inflow to the reservoir. The current inflow rate is 257 cfs but that will likely drop by the weekend as the remaining snow melts off, he said. So it’s difficult to say exactly where releases will wind up by this time next week, though they won’t be significantly larger than they are now.
The prospects remain good for a high reservoir level throughout the summer.
“I could see the rest of July being full,” Miller said. “I’ll keep it full until there’s a call for some kind of release.”
Right now, there’s so much water available via the Colorado River that he doesn’t anticipate calls for agricultural uses in the Grand Valley coming anytime soon. Those are among the senior water rights affecting the complex plumbing system. Ruedi Reservoir water also is typically available for releases later in the summer to benefit endangered fish on the Colorado River.
Ruedi Reservoir reached its lowest level of the spring on April 8 with 61,714 acre feet, about 99% of the average storage for that time over the last 30 years, according to Miller. The more significant factor was the reservoir was at only 88% of average “carryover storage” as of Oct. 1.
There was a lot of ground to make up, but there wasn’t a problem doing so. Snowpack in the basin was average or slightly above. Inflow to the reservoir was around average. Weather conditions were perfect for a slow, steady filling of the reservoir, Miller said. Occasional warm periods were separated by cool temperatures, so inflow never spiked.
The releases from Ruedi were at 200 cfs at the beginning of June and topped 250 briefly in the middle of the month before plummeting to 120 cfs later. They started a slow climb and have plateaued at 187 cfs.
“I’ve been trying to slow play it,” Miller said.