When city councilors convene behind closed doors or on a private Zoom video for executive session, they still have to clue in the public on their topic for discussion.
And, in accordance with state statute, if the private discussion ventures off topic, the elected officials must reign it in immediately or they will likely have to make a recording of the conversation available to the public.
Thursday, the Glenwood Springs City Council held its first in-person executive session in well over a year and according to Councilor Tony Hershey — “it went pretty good.”
According to Thursday’s pre-published agenda, the Glenwood Springs City Council’s executive session dealt with a boat ramp lease renewal and “pending or threatened” litigation related to the city’s municipal airport, which Hershey believed roughly half of could have been conducted in public and not behind closed doors.
“There are some things ... that you have to have executive session for,” Hershey said in an interview Friday, citing examples of land acquisitions, negotiations and litigation involving the city. “You have to keep it on the topic and not stray.”
According to Hershey, Thursday’s executive session “strayed a little bit” before being re-routed back on track by the city’s attorney.
Hershey drew ire from his fellow council members last year when he abruptly left a virtual executive session and called Garfield County Commissioner John Martin to discuss what was supposed to be private information among councilors — however, the Glenwood council at the time was supposed to have been discussing a bridge project but was instead talking about COVID-19 policies in private, he maintained.
A portion of the executive session was made public after it was determined that the private conversation strayed considerably from its intended — publicly noticed— topic.
“In Glenwood, I’ve seen some problems, I have to say,” Hershey, who also served on the Aspen City Council, said. “Of all the things that you’re doing, that really has to be done correctly.”
Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes believed prior to the pandemic, the council may have been having too many of the closed door meetings. Now, Godes wonders if the city is having enough executive sessions to handle certain city business, like litigation strategies, that might be better suited away from the public eye.
“It is attorney-client privilege, and the client is the taxpayers and the citizens of Glenwood Springs,” Godes said. “We’re acting on behalf of the citizens and we’re serving in the client role.”
While the Glenwood Springs City Council has held very few executive sessions since the beginning of the pandemic, the Aspen City Council has continued to conduct them on a fairly regular basis.
Aspen City Councilor Skippy Mesirow, who also serves as chair of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, did not think virtual executive sessions were particularly difficult to conduct but did have “philosophical differences” with the closed-door meetings altogether.
“There’s a tradition in government of … making things behind the scene and then reviewing them when they’re fully baked, and I just think the new way of doing things is to bake them with people — to work together in the public,” Mesirow said. “There are things that it’s appropriate for, but I think that we should be using them as little as is physically possible.”