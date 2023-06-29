A chip-seal project on Highway 82 on the Aspen-side of Independence Pass will create 15-minute traffic delays and occasionally full closures of up to three hours, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in an announcement Wednesday.
CDOT said the asphalt patching, chip-seal application and pavement markings will start in “mid-July” and extend through August. The work is estimated to take 25 working days. The hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The work will be performed from the winter closure gate at milepost 48 to the Independence Pass summit at milepost 61.
“Motorists should plan for 15-minute delays during construction hours,” CDOT’s announcement said. “Motorists should plan for one-lane alternating traffic guided by a pilot car and 15-minute delays.”
Full closures of up to three hours will be required for a portion of the project.
“In order to perform work on certain areas of the highway, there will be four full closures of Highway 82,” CDOT said. “This will allow crews to safely work on the upper and lower narrows, two sections of the roadway that are narrow due to a rock wall next to the roadway. The closures will last approximately three hours and will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Notice of the closures must be provided seven days in advance and will be announced on message boards located at each end of the project.”
CDOT said it will coordinate with the U.S. Forest Service to keep visitors of campgrounds informed of the travel impacts during the full closures.
The project could also affect road cycling on the popular route. In the chip-seal process, liquid asphalt is applied to the road surface and immediately covered with a layer of crushed gravel or chips. The gravel is compacted by a roller. The gravel typically makes the road difficult to ride on a bicycle, at least in the first few days after application.
In a separate announcement, CDOT said it updated safety protocols for Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon for the summer monsoon season. Heavy rainfall creates a risk for mudslides and debris flows in the Grizzly Creek burn scar. The fire struck in August 2020. Mudslides were a major issue in summer 2021, forcing multiple and prolonged closures. Since then, CDOT has used safety closures as a precaution when heavy rain was forecast.
CDOT worked with the National Weather Service, the U.S. Geological Survey and other entities to update the weather thresholds that trigger safety closures.
“More precipitation is now required before a roadway safety closure will be put in place,” CDOT said in its announcement. “With these updated thresholds, CDOT and partner agencies continue to anticipate that as many as 50% fewer safety closures will be necessary in 2023 for I-70, rest areas and the Glenwood Canyon recreation path.”