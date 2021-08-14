Rebuilding and cleanup operations continued Friday on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon in preparation for today’s expected opening of the stretch of highway that has been closed for two weeks following massive mudslides and rockfalls.
“CDOT remains confident that the one-lane in each direction configuration will be able to safely open tomorrow,” a Friday news release, which was followed by a news conference, states.
Much of the work to reopen the interstate has centered on a one-mile stretch of I-70 at mile-marker 123.5, about seven miles east of Glenwood Springs. The highway is expected to reopen today to one lane of traffic moving in each direction in the vicinity of mile-markers 123 and 124.
During the press briefing, CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said it had been a “challenging week for everybody” and that the work accomplished by the construction crews was “nothing short of incredible.”
Lew cautioned that despite the reopening, it will still be slow-going for those traveling through the Glenwood Canyon mile that has been reduced to a single lane eastbound and westbound.
“There’s going to be reduced speeds, and a need for people to drive with extra care on the roadway,” she said. “That will mean keeping your eyes focused while moving forward.
“There’s a lot to see on the sides [of the highway] but we’re going to need drivers to be attuned to driving safely and in an attentive manner … and to be mindful of driving through a work zone, which is what this is going to be for the next few months,” Lew continued.
Keith Stefanik, CDOT deputy incident commander, said inspections of the rebuilt highway show that the road will be structurally sound. He said he was confident that the goal of reopening Saturday afternoon would be met.
Pressed by one reporter to provide the actual time that the canyon section of interstate will reopen, CDOT officials declined to provide one. On Thursday, a spokesperson for the highway department said the opening will be announced on social media and other avenues once the road is deemed ready.
Despite the slow-moving mile, the canyon route will be faster than CDOT’s recommended northern route of the last two weeks. Motorists were advised to take various highways between Rifle and Silverthorne, which adds hours to the east-west route between Grand Junction and Denver. Some motorists have been using Independence and Cottonwood passes, with their numerous switchbacks and narrow lanes, as a way of traveling between the Western Slope and Front Range.
CDOT said once the canyon reopens, the safety procedure to protect motorists during rainstorms will come back into play. That means if there is an official flash-flood warning, the section of interstate that runs through the canyon will close, temporarily.
“CDOT crews will continue to monitor for inclement weather and may close the highway again if conditions are deemed unsafe,” Friday’s release adds.
The areas of the canyon that were damaged by the debris-flow incidents two weeks ago are part of the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. Local and state officials last year warned that the potential for mudslides and rockfalls in the canyon would be heightened as a result of the 2020 wildland fire.
Stefanik said although the interstate will reopen, “a tremendous amount of work” remains on areas of the roadway in the canyon that were damaged. An emergency contractor will be hired soon to return the one-mile section of the canyon into a full four-lane highway.
CDOT officials said the goal is to have the work completed by Thanksgiving.