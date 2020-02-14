A 19-year-old former Basalt High School student was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree burglary, a class 4 felony, and two counts each of distribution of marijuana to a minor while on school campus and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, also class 4 felonies.
Additionally, Basalt police charged Ivan Henriquez-Lopez with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing, reckless endangerment and interference with staff or students at an educational institution.
Henriquez-Lopez was expelled from Basalt schools last year, according to an arrest affidavit. When he attempted to access the school on Tuesday through the main doors, he was denied entrance.
That didn’t stop him from heading to a locked entrance on the east side of the building, where two female students let him into the school, which the affidavit continues. Because the students are juveniles, their names appeared as initials in the court document.
“The juveniles told [Assistant Principal Megan] Baiardo and me that Mr. Henriquez-Lopez had entered the high school and gave them a vape pen full of marijuana liquid,” School resource officer Thomas Wright, of the Basalt Police Department, wrote in the affidavit. “The juveniles said they went into the girl’s bathroom after receiving the vape pen. Once in the bathroom, the juvenile girls each took turns using the vape pen.”
The investigation was the result of a student report of odor coming from the bathroom, the affidavit explains. Security footage from the school’s video surveillance system showed the students letting Henriquez-Lopez onto the premises and him subsequently giving them his vape pen, it continues.
The students “were released to their parents pending further referrals,” Wright wrote.
Henriquez-Lopez, however, was contacted by Basalt police and asked to come to the station, which he did.
“I asked Corporal Nino Santiago to assist me during the interview for translation assistance. Prior to beginning the interview, I asked Dina Plieto, administrative assistant, to assist in advising Mr. Henriquez Lopez of his Miranda Rights,” Wright detailed in the affidavit.
After confirming Henriquez-Lopez understood his rights and knowingly waived them in order to continue with the interview, he allegedly admitted to officers that he gave the vape pen to one of the students, who then shared it with some of her peers in the bathroom before returning it to him. He allegedly estimated he was on the school grounds for about 45 minutes.
“Mr. Henriquez-Lopez completed a written statement. The statement contains the above facts,” the affidavit notes. “After Mr. Henriquez-Lopez completed his statement, I explained the violations he committed. I told Mr. Henriquez-Lopez he was specifically expelled from the campus; he knowingly entered through a locked door and committed law violations by distributing marijuana to the juvenile girls that were more than two years younger than his age.”
In Pitkin County District Court on Thursday, Henriquez-Lopez appeared without counsel; Judge Chris Seldin set his bond at $5,000 cash or surety. He is next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 18.