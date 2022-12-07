Following the expiration of universal free school meals, the Roaring Fork School District has incurred more than $40,000 in student meal debt and is seeking payment from families that owe.
The district strategized to inform families that the pandemic-borne program to provide free meal waivers to all students expired after June, forcing families to reapply to Colorado’s free meals program or pay for their student’s breakfast or lunch, but evidently the message has not reached all. While accruing some debt from unfulfilled meal balances is normal for a district, the $40,000 reached by the Nov. 4 data pull date is “atypical,” RFSD Chief Financial Officer Nathan Markham said.
“We’re going to be patient and continue to encourage families to fill out free/reduced lunch applications or to make arrangements for payments,” Markham said.
RFSD is seeking payment on around $30,000 of outstanding balances, but is not holding families accountable that apply and are accepted by the district’s free and reduced-price meal program that uses state and federal resources. As of the Nov. 4 data, that accounted for around $7,700. Exactly how the district will finance those costs is yet to be determined.
RFSD Chief Operating Officer Jeff Gatlin said that the highwater mark for an outstanding balance for a single family was around $150, again as of Nov. 4. That cost, and the overall debt accrued by the district, is likely to have increased since then, but is not being tracked day-to-day.
Schools throughout the district distribute meals differently, but all are reliant on some form of student identification and charged to their accounts. Free/reduced-lunch eligibility is processed on the back end of the system, Gatlin said. Students are not rejected meals at the counter if they have an outstanding balance, nor is their eligibility processed while they’re receiving food, in part to decrease stigmatization against those students. When students haven’t received free/reduced-price meal eligibility and don’t pay their balance, it contributes to the district’s meal debt.
Applying for free/reduced-price meals allows the district to be reimbursed for distributing meals to students, but the count of general students qualifying for the program influences the district’s funding in other areas, Gatlin said.
“Obviously we want to make sure our families and students that need access to free or reduced lunch meals have that, but then the free/reduced lunch percentage overall that the district has impacts a lot of different funding services that we get,” Gatlin said. “So, it’s pretty high stakes.”
Gatlin added that the district has registered a similar percentage of families for free/reduced-price meals to years pre-COVID 19, citing it as an indicator that the district’s efforts to inform families who have food insecurity about the end of universal free meals were successful.
In turn, the district’s concern is the debt being accrued is from families that haven’t yet “broken the habit,” that are perhaps food secure but have kids who are accustomed to being able to pick up a meal at school if, for instance, they didn’t like what their parents packed for them that day. Gatlin said his own kids were eating their packed foods plus cafeteria-provided meals during universal free meals.
The current rate reflects a fraction of a percentage of the district’s general fund budget, but the issue at hand isn’t that the district can’t afford to cover the cost — it’s that the district would be rendering services for free.
“That is definitely the sentiment here, is that there’s a good portion that are folks who are not accustomed to paying over the last two or three years,” Markham said. “I’d like to be able to have people who should be paying. I’d like to have them pay, but at the end of the day it’s not going to be harmful to the district's financial position.”
Markham said that the debt figure is likely to go up as the year progresses, especially if families don’t fill out applications, while Gatlin expressed hope that the current number could even go down with outreach to families that may be unaware that they’ve accrued a balance with the district.
In the past, the district has solicited donors to cover the remaining debt at the end of the year, and is likely to explore that strategy again this year.
It’s an issue that may have a short life span, however, as Proposition FF passed in Colorado in November, paving the way for universal free meals across the state by decreasing deductions amongst residents making more than $300,000 a year. The measure will raise $100 million a year for the purpose of providing free school lunches. Collections on that fund are set to begin in 2023, though, and will likely not take effect until the conclusion of this school year.
In the meantime, the district is encouraging families to complete their free/reduced-price meal applications through their website.
“We’re going to feed every kid that comes to line for a meal,” Gatlin said. “It’s our responsibility to make sure we’re doing due diligence around collecting the revenues from families that aren’t on free/reduced lunch status, so I’m not concerned at all that this is going to equate to students not having access to meals.”