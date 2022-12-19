Editor’s note: With the winter season in full swing, it’s likely readers are either scrambling to round out their gift lists or are looking for their next good book for holiday travels (or both). Either way, we felt a list of recommendations may be helpful, so we turned to the staff at Explore Booksellers.
During the cold, snowy holiday season, there is nothing better than curling up with a great book by the fire or under a thick pile of warm blankets with a hot cup of coffee at your side. Here are a few of our favorites from the past year:
‘I Am the Light of This World’ by Michael Parker
Michael Parker is one of literature’s best buried treasures. His new novel, “I Am the Light of This World,” is about a sheltered 17 year old who falls in with the wrong crowd and goes to jail for a crime he did not commit. None of the story takes place in jail, only before and after. It is a story about how life and the world can change when a person is put away for forty years. Michael Parker is a top-notch writer, and “I Am the Light of This World” is as good as it gets.
— Jason Jefferies, General Manager
‘Sleepwalk’ by Dan Chaon
This is a book for fans of page-turning thrillers, for folks who like a book you want to read in one sitting. Protagonist Will Bear has escaped from a cult and is on the lam, microdosing LSD and bounty hunting. He is a frequent sperm donor whose children have found him as the cult he escaped from is trying to bring him back into the fold. A captivating read for fans of Hunter S. Thompson and Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl.”
— Jason Jefferies, General Manager
‘The Passenger’ / ‘Stella Maris’ by Cormac McCarthy
Cormac McCarthy is our greatest living author, and these companion novels are two of his greatest works. “The Passenger” opens with a diver investigating an airplane that has crashed and landed underwater. All of the passengers are dead, but one of them is missing. Where did they go? The brother and sister protagonists are the children of a man who worked with Oppenheimer to develop the bomb, and both of them are dealing with the fallout of this relation while struggling with other demons. “The Passenger” and “Stella Maris” are cerebral tales for the ages.
— Jason Jefferies, General Manager
‘This is What it Sounds Like’ by Susan Rogers
Susan Rogers was an audio engineer for Prince from the “Purple Rain” era and forward. After working with Prince, she went back to school and earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience. “This Is What It Sounds Like” is a book about the different ways that people listen to music, and I have never had more fun reading about a topic that is very close to my heart.
— Jason Jefferies, General Manager
‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ by Jeanette McCurdy
Jeanette McCurdy might have been begrudgingly thrust into acting by her mother, but she’s found her niche in writing about their complicated, tumultuous relationship in ”I’m Glad My Mom Died.” This heavy memoir is lightened by McCurdy’s comedic timing and dark humor. Still worth the read even if you’ve never watched an episode of ”iCarly.”
— Rebecca Doel, Assistant General Manager
‘Mad Honey’ by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan
“Mad Honey” is a murder mystery that was born out of co-author Jennifer Finney Boylan’s dream to work with prolific author Jodi Picoult. Together, the two tell the story of teenager Asher and his mother Olivia — a beekeeper — in small town New Hampshire after Asher’s girlfriend is found dead. Full of drama and young love, it’s perfect for anyone wanting a compulsive read that kicks off during the holidays.
— Rebecca Doel, Assistant General Manager