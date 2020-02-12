As daylight hours last longer, select lifts at all four Aspen Snowmass mountains will remain open until 4 or 4:15 p.m., starting Saturday, Feb. 15, through the rest of the season.
Aspen Mountain will run the Silver Queen Gondola, Ajax Express and the F.I.S. lift until 4 p.m. At Snowmass, the Elk Camp Gondola and the Sheer Bliss lift will operate until 4 p.m. The Village Express will run until 4 p.m. to the top and until 4:15 p.m. to the mid-station. Cloud Nine lift at Aspen Highlands will close at 4 p.m. with Exhibition lift closing at 4:15 p.m. The Summit Express lift at Buttermilk will run until 4 p.m. All other lifts will close at 3:30 p.m.