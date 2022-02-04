The turn of the calendar means more sunshine and, subsequently, more skiing and snowboarding as the season enters its second half.
Aspen-Snowmass announced longer service hours for some lifts on all four mountains starting Feb. 12, along with other second-half festivities and commemorations as the organization’s 75th season officially hits the halfway point Friday.
“You get through these cold months and get to spring skiing, you’ve got the best coverage we’ve got all year long,” Aspen Skiing Co. Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle said. “You got sunshine that creates these beautiful snow conditions that sort of change throughout the day. … It’s a great opportunity just to spend more time outside with your friends and not be bundled up, holed up.”
Aspen Mountain will keep the Silver Queen Gondola, Ajax Express and F.I.S. lifts open until 4 p.m. in the new hours.
Snowmass’ Elk Camp Gondola and the Big Burn lift will also run until 4 p.m. The Village Express will close at 4 to the top and at 4:15 to the midstation.
Aspen Highlands’ Loge and Exhibition, as well as Buttermilk’s Summit Express, will also stay open until 4 p.m. starting Feb. 12. All other lifts across the four resorts will close at 3:30.
The midseason update also announced the return of sunset skiing, commemorative 75th anniversary pins, Friday morning breakfast club at Buttermilk, Ullr nights and the continuation of free National Standard racing at Aspen and Snowmass.
75th anniversary pins
As Aspen-Snowmass reaches its three-quarter-century mark, it wanted to commemorate the event with some of its most invested customers.
Building off the typical 100-day visitor pins — which will still be handed out — the mountains are offering pins to anyone who reaches 75 skiing days this season. Hanle expected between 500 to 1,000 guests will be eligible for the anniversary tokens, some in the very near future.
“We thought, ‘Let’s reward those people who can get to 75 in our 75th season,’” Hanle said. “Our guess is we’ll get a couple of people — outside of employees — who will hit their 75th day on day 75 of the season.”
Day 75 of the season is this upcoming Monday.
Guest pins will be distributed at the scan gates for the Silver Queen gondola at Aspen and the Elk Camp gondola in Snowmass.
Sunset skiing
Buttermilk’s Summit Express lift will kick off sunset skiing season on March 14, staying open until 6 p.m. Other sunset skiing days will be announced at a later date.
Breakfast on mountain
Buttermilk’s uphill breakfast club returned Friday morning at the Cliffhouse restaurant at the top of the mountain. Hikers and uphill skiers have access to foods like oatmeal, yogurt, fried rice, French toast and bacon from 8:45-10 a.m. Uphill passes and straps are required.
Evening winter activities
Ullr night — named for the Norse god of snow — hits Elk Camp at Snowmass Feb. 18 and 25.
Guests can take part in activities like tubing, riding the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster or taking in a bonfire at the top of the gondola. Activities will be weather dependent, and food will be available for purchase. Advance ticket purchase is recommended, available through aspensnowmass.com.
Free NASTAR racing
The first season of free National Standard racing will continue for the remainder of the season at Snowmass and Aspen. The Aspen course is open daily from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and the Snowmass is open Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.