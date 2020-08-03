Editor’s note: Roaring Back to Life highlights local businesses that have transformed themselves in the wake of COVID-19. To be spotlighted, please email intern Cara Chang at cjchang2002@gmail.com
When Eye Pieces of Vail opened its first Roaring Fork Valley location in Snowmass last November, a pandemic was the last thing on their minds, but they have adapted. Today, Eye Pieces of Snowmass is carefully sanitizing its store and arranging deliveries, all the while getting to know locals and doubling down on its promise to cater to customers’ optical needs.
Aspen Daily News: What need do you fulfill in the community?
Manager Danielle Barry: At Eye Pieces, we provide a world-class selection of sunglasses, glasses and goggles all available in prescription. Our opticians can also provide cleanings, repairs and adjustments for your eyewear.
My father, Dan Barry, founded the business back in 1984. He’s had several stores throughout his 30-plus years. This is the first store that we have put in the Roaring Fork Valley. I started with the business about eight years ago in Vail. The opportunity came up for this location and I jumped on it. It was something I was really excited about — changing it up and trying to capture a new market. It’s been a fun ride.
ADN: What do you love most about operating a business in the Roaring Fork Valley?:
DB: This valley attracts people from all over the world that come to experience the beauty and adventure that these mountains provide. At Eye Pieces we want to bring products to our customers that are representative of their dynamic lifestyle. Whether they are needing the latest goggle technology for a ski trip or an eyewear fashion update for an event, we have the spectacles to help them see and be seen.
ADN: How did the shutdown affect your business?
DB: It’s kind of ironic just because we were planning on closing down the store for the offseason, and it kind of lined up exactly [with] when we were going to close, except we were missing out on the spring break season. Now, for the most part, we’re seeing a lot more locals and second homeowners come in. We’re getting to know a lot of those people around this area, which has been great.
ADN: How are you reacting to the new business climate?
DB: In our stores, our staff is working diligently to sanitize our showrooms, medical equipment and all products. We are asking customers to also wear face masks while in the store and practice social distancing. We are also working to accommodate customers that feel uncomfortable shopping outside of their home by making deliveries.
ADN: How have your consumers adapted to this new normal?
DB: We have gotten a great response from the public and customers who are eager to get essential services and products for all their vision needs. We are so grateful for the support from all of our amazing customers, neighbors and community during this time.
Everyone’s been totally on board with the new shopping experience. Some people feel bad that we have to sanitize all the frames, but it’s just part of the job now. We want to keep everyone safe. For the most part everyone is super respectful; they come in with a positive attitude and understanding that a shopping experience, especially in-person, is going to be a little different these days. But we try and make it as comfortable and safe for them as possible.
ADN: What do you need to make it through the season?
DB: We feel confident that we have created an in-store environment that keeps our customer safe all the while allowing for an enjoyable shopping experience. Going forward we find it more important than ever to shop local and show our support to all the amazing business throughout our community.
ADN: What does the future hold?
DB: We are so excited to have all six of our stores back open and to have our wonderful team of opticians back. Moving forward, we want our customers to know that we are here for them in-store seven days a week and able to accommodate them through private appointments if needed.
We were always planning to stay open for winter and summer as long as possible and opening as early as we can. In the offseason we were always planning on closing down for a month to six weeks. We’re going to stay with that plan. Not a whole lot has changed in that aspect, which is great; it doesn’t wholly through us off track. Then having it back open before the lifts start running at Thanksgiving time.
ADN: What is your favorite thing to do when you are not managing your business?
DB: When I am not managing Eye Pieces, you can find me outdoors. Wake surfing is my activity of choice in the summer and in the winter I’m skiing any chance I get.