The very high frequency omni-directional range, or VOR, navigation system on Red Table Mountain that disrupted 49 flights between the night of Sept. 28 through the morning of Sept. 30 had been scheduled by the Federal Aviation Agency back in July.
July 7, to be exact. That’s according to Kiiva Williams, FAA spokesperson, via email on Thursday, and she noted that Notice to Airmen, or NOTAMs, were published on the planned maintenance.
Still, many Aspen-Pitkin County Airport and commercial airline officials seemed a bit caught off guard by the maintenance that left incoming and outgoing flight schedules at the mercy of the weather. Without an operational VOR, pilots need 6,000 feet of visibility in order to fly in or out of the Roaring Fork Valley — a situation that didn’t occur at the end of an otherwise record-breaking September.
According to industry consultant Bill Tomcich, “20 of this month’s 25 … flights [that] did not land at ASE as scheduled were cancellations or diversions during the final three days of the month when foul weather coincided with FAA maintenance work on the Red Table navigational aid (NAVAID).”
But from the FAA’s perspective, the end of September made the most sense for scheduling the maintenance. And usually, that time would be during the local off-season, but with Food & Wine and other events typically held in the summer being pushed to later in the year because of COVID-19 precautions, Aspen saw a particularly busy start to fall.
“Delaying maintenance could have potentially resulted in an inoperable system during peak snow months with limited or no access to the facility to complete maintenance due to road conditions. If this occurred, the NAVAID would potentially have been inoperable for months instead of days,” Williams said.
Additionally, although the maintenance of the navigation aid was scheduled well in advance, it was also pressing.
“The FAA performs routine periodic maintenance at variable intervals based on the type and manufacturer of the NAVAID. The maintenance we did on the Aspen NAVAID was not routine and was necessary to prevent imminent future problems,” Williams said. “The FAA has completed maintenance and conducted flight checks that validated the system is working properly. We returned the system to service [Thursday].”
In the first week of October, Tomcich said the airport has seen more pre-pandemic levels of business.
“Over the past several days, ASE has seen a reduction from record September schedules with as many as 15 daily flights from six cities to more normal October schedules with seven to eight daily flights from four cities,” Tomcich said via email Friday. “United’s service from Houston ended on Monday, while American’s service from Chicago and Phoenix ended on Wednesday of this week.”