At the start of Tuesday’s question-and-answer period, John Bauer warned the crowd that they weren’t going to like some of his comments.
Bauer, northwest region manager for the Federal Aviation Administration, spoke at the county administration building about matters pertaining to the proposed redevelopment of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport and his agency’s role within it. He was an invited guest at a special meeting of the Board of County Commissioners and the Airport Advisory Board.
From the beginning, he stressed that the FAA is most interested in “safety and access.” To him, and his employer, an airside project that would create greater separation between the runway and the taxiway — and as a result, allow larger aircraft to use the airport — speaks to both of those interests.
“We are interested in safety, first and foremost. But we are also interested in access to the facility when federal funding is involved, that dictates a fair and level playing field,” Bauer said.
The county has been moving toward the goal of transforming the airport into a full Airport Design Group 3 facility. Currently, the airport is an ADG 3 facility, but with some modifications. For example, the local airfield only allows access to aircraft with less than a 95-foot wingspan, which restricts access to larger aircraft, such as most models of the 737. There are other modifications as well that keep the airport from being a full Class 3 airport.
The impetus behind airport redevelopment is the expected phase-out of the aircraft that commercial airlines use in the local market. The CRJ-700 is getting older and probably won’t be utilized a decade from now, redevelopment proponents contend. ASE needs to accommodate a new generation of jets with greater wingspans. Those planes are likely to be more fuel efficient and quieter than the CRJ-700.
Critics of redevelopment believe the phase-out argument is a ruse designed to bring bigger planes into the market, even ones that are noisier and emit more pollution. They say the county is seeking to accommodate a “cruise ship” tourism market. Some believe that the community’s ASE Vision process held in 2019-20, which led to the formation of several “common ground” recommendations, was steered by the county and its consultants to arrive at a certain conclusion: that changes must be made to accommodate larger aircraft, for many reasons, including economic stability and safety.
Bauer said the FAA’s non-involvement in the ASE Vision process was beneficial to the community.
“We were kind of on the outside while that was going on … so they could actually voice everything that they wanted to get out on the table,” he said.
The proposal to increase the distance between the centerline of the runway and the taxiway, from the current 320 feet to 400 feet, to accommodate aircraft with greater wingspans, is not a new idea, Bauer said. It’s been discussed for more than 10 years, going back to when the last Airport Layout Plan was created. (The ALP, which is currently being redesigned, is an airport’s roadmap to the future, and the FAA relies on it when it makes funding decisions.)
Bauer said the FAA wants to do away with most of the special modifications employed by certain airports, including Aspen’s. The FAA is not in the business of discriminating against certain types of aircraft.
“You’re going to hear a lot from me today that says, ‘No, you can’t do that kind of restriction. No, that's not allowed. … No. So are changes needed? Yes. I think Aspen realized back in 2013 (that) aircraft are changing.”
What caught some listeners off-guard were Bauer’s comments about the continuance of federal funding. Airport redevelopment could cost up to $500 million, according to previous estimates. FAA grants will be necessary, especially the 90% match the agency provides toward airside improvements.
Advisory board members and some county officials have expressed a desire to start the redevelopment not on the airside, but on the landside, with construction of a much-needed new terminal. Bauer suggested that the FAA would rather start with the airside improvements. He said assistance for the terminal project would be unlikely without a guarantee that the airside projects would happen.
The airport receives $2.3 million per year in entitlement funding, but the big dollars come through discretionary funding, Bauer said. Discretionary funds not only would be necessary for the airport’s overall redevelopment, especially the airside projects, but also are considered crucial for annual maintenance.
The implication was that if ASE doesn’t follow through with its goal of being a full ADG facility, the discretionary funds might be withheld. Pitkin County commissioners will ultimately decide approval or denial of the proposed airside projects that would make the airport accessible to aircraft with greater wingspans (118 feet or less), removing the 95-foot limitation.
“If you look at the word ‘restriction,’ you know how I feel about it, right? I've been pretty clear so far about restrictions at airports. I don't like them, the agency doesn’t like them,” Bauer said.
One question posed to Bauer was whether the FAA considers Aspen to be a “dangerous” airport. Incidents and accidents involving private aircraft, including crashes within and just outside of the airport’s boundaries, have been a regular occurrence over the past few decades. There have been few problems with commercial flights.
“We don't compare airports to airports,” Bauer said. “We don't say, ‘Oh, you're more safe than this airport or that airport’s more safe. …We look at standards and how they apply to Aspen. And how do we achieve the highest level of standards at Aspen. So we don't have like a comparison scale. An airport is an airport, if you've seen one airport, you've seen one airport; they all have their own interesting dynamics and limitations.”