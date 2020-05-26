Aspen City Council on Tuesday will consider extending the local ordinance requiring face coverings in indoor public places and in outdoor areas where six feet of social distance can’t be maintained.
The council first adopted theface-covering mandate on April 27. The initial order expires on Wednesday. A memo to the council written in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, where extending the rule will be considered as an action item, does not provide a recommendation for the length of the extension nor does it give any guidance on how the council should determine how long the face covering mandate should be in place in Aspen. There are no changes proposed to the rule.
“Council may determine the expiration date at its regular meeting set for [Tuesday],” the memo says.
When Aspen passed the face-covering rule, the only other valley town to have such a rule in place was Glenwood Springs. Since then, all other municipalities have followed suit.
The now-ubiquitous masks help stem the spread of COVID-19 by impeding aerosolized particles carrying the virus. Requiring masks to be worn in public is key to the reopening strategy both locally and nationwide, along with requiring greater social distance within establishments. Aspen and Pitkin County restaurants and lodging establishments are allowed to begin reopening on Wednesday, with wider reopenings and larger gatherings expected later this summer.
Also at Tuesday’s council meeting, the board will consider an economic stimulus program that would give anyone who received a food tax refund a $25 gift certificate to be redeemed at a local restaurant or retail businesses.
The program would cost $50,000, according to a memo, and would “quickly inject money into the local restaurant and retail economy.” Those sectors have been hit hard by the early closure of the ski resort and stay at home orders that have shut down nonessential commerce since March 23. Restaurants have been limited to take out only and non-essential retail stores were closed untilMay 9.
“While the impact of this financial crisis has shaken the viability of a broad range of economic sectors, local retail and local restaurants have experienced immediate and devastating economic impacts,” says a memo about the proposed program.
In order to ease administrative hurdles, staff is recommending that only city residents who received a 2020 food tax refund be eligible, which is a total of 1,542, according to the memo. An additional 450 cards would be distributed to local nonprofit entities and the Aspen Police Department to give to individuals who need assistance.
The cards could only be redeemed in city of Aspen businesses; all restaurants and retail establishments in the city are eligible to participate but none are required to do so, and staff is recommending that cards cannot be used at liquor or marijuana stores.
The cards would need to be picked up from city hall no later than June 12 and redeemed by July 6.
The city would collect the cards weekly from local businesses and cut them a check for the equivalent value. While $25 may not get you very far at most restaurants and retail establishments, some businesses are expected to create specials tied to the program.