Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa on Tuesday issued an order to all Glenwood Springs residents and retail workers that they must wear face coverings “for all essential activities outside their home.”
The order was effective at 6 a.m. on April 7 and remains in effect until April 26.
On Monday night, the city council voted 6-1 to require face coverings for residents while entering and inside a public space “and in such other public indoor or outdoor places where persons are unable to maintain safe social distancing (six or more feet separation) from others not of their own household,” stated a release from the city
Citing recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC),
which states that up to 25% of people with the coronavirus may be asymptomatic, “The face covering is aimed at lowering the risk of the disease spreading through someone who may be sick but not realize it,” it continued.
A wide berth is given to face coverings which may be bandanas, scarves, neck gaiters “or other clothing that does not have visible holes.”
Tuesday’s order encourages the use non-medical face coverings as “medical face masks are a limited resource and are needed for the Health Care community and First Responders. People should wash their masks after every trip out of their homes either in a washing machine or with hot water in their sinks.”
Mayor Jonathan Godes said, “This is a small protective measure that is intended to protect your fellow citizens, not the wearer. We cannot wait for the spike in infections and then try to act, it will be too late. Eagle and Pitkin counties have taken bold moves in the face of this virus, and we need to do the same,”
In response to the pandemic, the Glenwood Springs City Council has heretofore moved its weekly meetings to Thursdays at 6:15. p.m.