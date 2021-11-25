While Pitkin County requires everyone 2 and older to wear a mask indoors, neighboring Garfield County does not — and probably won’t.
“It’s just an individual choice. If you wish to wear one, you may and we encourage you to do so and stay healthy. But we’re not going to tell you, you have to. We feel that’s kind of an invasion of the civil liberties,” Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said Wednesday. “You choose to go ahead and expose yourself to something, you suffer the consequences.”
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the state was averaging nearly 4,900 new COVID-19 cases each week around the time of Thanksgiving last year. On Tuesday, the state’s seven-day average was approximately 2,600 new COVID-19 cases.
Despite the decline, almost the entire state still falls within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” COVID-19 community transmission category.
In September, the Pitkin County Board of Health voted to reinstate the county’s indoor mask mandate as temperatures dropped and more people moved their activities indoors. The Pitkin County Board of Health includes elected officials and also volunteer citizens who were appointed to the position — some of whom work as doctors in the community.
Unlike Pitkin County, Garfield County’s three-member Board of County Commissioners also serves as its board of health. Martin said he and his fellow commissioners consulted with medical professionals when making policy around COVID-19 but believed the actual decisions should be handed down by elected officials.
“We feel that it’s just a little overkill because we have all the expertise and it’s all about policy. It’s not about the health industry itself,” Martin said. “You have individuals that are making public policy that aren’t accountable to the electors. …If you want somebody to govern you that doesn’t have, again, the authority to do so and they aren’t accountable to you — OK.”
Phylis Mattice, a Pitkin County deputy county manager, said Wednesday that although enforcing mask wearing indoors was difficult, the mandate has been successful.
“Our mask mandate’s working,” Mattice said. “More people wear a mask when you have a mandate.”
Last year, not long after Thanksgiving, the Pitkin County Board of Health also voted to require that overnight visitors test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their arrival.
That requirement has since been discontinued. This year, travelers instead will be encouraged to read the county’s “Traveler Responsibility Code” but won’t have to sign anything.
Locals and residents alike also have an option they did not have last holiday season to fight COVID-19 — vaccination.
In an email Wednesday, Aspen Valley Hospital Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Slaughter said the hospital is optimistic about the return of ski season but also concerned about the potential for an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
“This is why it is vitally important that our visitors and residents alike double down on their commitment to wearing masks indoors, getting vaccinated and boostered,” Slaughter said. “We need everyone’s help to keep our cases in check so that we can maintain our capacity here at the hospital without jeopardizing our community’s ability to stay open.”