A facility needs study prepared by a consultant for the town of Basalt and a survey completed by residents and businesses have communicated different messages.
Cushing Terrell, a multidisciplinary design firm with offices across the county, highlighted the need for a new town hall as well as a new facility to house the Basalt Police Department. The study described access to Basalt Town Hall as being “not clear, nor inviting” and said the police department’s existing facility lacked sufficient space for interviews and meetings.
But in a survey conducted by WR Communications, Basalt residents and businesses listed a new police facility and town hall as their last priorities for the town.
Instead, locals deemed affordable workforce housing, Midland Avenue streetscape improvements and green initiatives as their primary concerns.
“There’s always this perennial question, is Basalt on the right track, wrong track or … same track?” Basalt Town Councilor Bill Infante said in an interview Wednesday. “People, I think, are increasingly confident and they’re seeing much greater commitment to moving projects forward, to accountability and transparency, and I think that’s really encouraging for the long term.”
The town paid Cushing Terrell $126,200 to complete the facility needs study as well as conceptual designs and cost estimation for projects. Cushing Terrell also worked with Basalt’s Capital Needs Committee as part of its contract with the town.
Cushing Terrell estimated a new facility for the Basalt Police Department would cost more than $6 million to construct and develop; a new town hall would cost approximately $6.7 million, Cushing Terrell estimated. Energy and sustainable features made up more than $627,000 of the police facility’s total envisioned cost and over $697,000 of a new town hall’s overall price tag.
“Overall, the condition of your facilities is generally good,” Laura Dougherty, an architect at Cushing Terrell, said during Tuesday’s town council meeting. “Except for a few ... outliers of buildings that are just well beyond their useful life, for the most part, the buildings are good.”
Basalt Town Hall was constructed in the late ’70s and the facility that houses the town’s police department today was built in the early ’90s.
“They have not degraded significantly from their original, built condition,” Dougherty said of the town’s facilities. “You have an accurate reflection of the construction from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s when these facilities were originally built.”
In an interview Wednesday, Basalt Town Councilor Elyse Hottel said although they were separate undertakings, Cushing Terrell’s facility needs study still “fed into’’ the community survey completed by Basalt residents and businesses.
The community survey was mailed to 2,271 recipients, of which 211 respondents (roughly 10%) completed it. A majority of respondents (32.7%) said they had lived in Basalt for more than two decades. According to the survey’s results, 22.6% of respondents listed affordable workforce housing as their No. 1 priority for Basalt. Just 5.4% of respondents prioritized a new town hall and only 1.97% listed a new police facility as their No.1 priority.
“I don’t think it’s necessarily an either/or but back to this sort of question of priorities. … What happens first?” Hottel said. “We are trying to listen to the community and we’re not ignoring the things that we heard before and ... that we’re hearing again. In fact, we are taking note.”