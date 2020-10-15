Rising parking revenues in Aspen’s downtown core show that the 2020 offseason is as unprecedented as the months that preceded it.
The city earned 10% more in parking fees in the month of September than in the same month last year. Just 10 days into October, the city saw a 30% increase in revenue year over year.
Parking Director Mitch Osur said he anticipates sales tax revenue to follow suit, though those numbers have not been reported yet.
“We were certainly surprised about how busy town was, and we still think that Aspen is the place that everybody wants to come,” Osur said.
When stay-at-home orders were enacted in March, the city elected to cease paid parking entirely. The decision was made as a way to assist essential workers who were using single-occupancy vehicles to get to town in an effort to avoid public transportation during the height of community spread of COVID-19.
Beginning June 1, paid parking resumed at the lower offseason rate for metered parking and the city public parking garage. The two-hour time limit in residential zones continued to be waived, creating a wide swath of free all-day parking in the outskirts of the downtown core.
In July, as tourists flocked to town, the city raised the parking rates to the standard summer levels of $4 to $6 an hour, depending on time of day. Still, July and August revenues were down about 20%.
Osur said Texas and Utah license plates dominated the tourist influx in the summer, but as fall has hit, the visitor plates are mostly registered in Colorado’s Front Range.
As of Oct. 1, Aspen has reverted to typical offseason rates of $2 to $4 per hour at the meters, with free Saturdays and Sundays. The parking garage is now $2 an hour, with a maximum fee of $12. Osur told the city council in a presentation Monday night that residential parking will remain free all day for now, in acknowledgment that many people are still unable to use mass transit to travel to town.
“We are going to continue to be at 15 people per bus. More people are driving, and the Pitkin County [Public] Health Department has asked us not to push carpooling in a big way. Therefore, as long as that continues, our position is that free parking should be allowed in the neighborhoods,” he said.
While parking revenues are up for the fall, they are not able to make up for the loss that the months of free and reduced parking created.
“We are not going to make it all up, by any means,” Osur said.
Additionally, the free residential parking has led locals who typically park in the garage to shift to parking on side streets.
Typically, the parking garage demographics are split evenly between one-time visitors and locals who are able to use a $6-a-day punch pass. This year, the ratio is up to 70% visitors, with only the commuters who work near the garage electing to pay for parking instead of leaving their vehicles on residential streets.
“First of all, there are less people coming to town because people are working from home. But those that are commuting are parked in the residential zone because if you are a commuter, you’d rather park for free — and if you get here earlier enough in the day, you can still park close enough to town that you are the same distance away as the parking garage,” Osur said.
He told councilmembers that while the three or four residential blocks nearest downtown are consistently full, he has not heard any complaints from neighbors saying they are not able to find parking for themselves.
Full on-season parking prices and paid Saturdays will resume Dec. 1.