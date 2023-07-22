Emergency rescuers retrieved a hiker's body on Saturday afternoon in a mountainous area west of Aspen following a late-morning report to Pitkin County dispatchers.
At 10:57 a.m., the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a Garmin inReach SOS activation concerning an injured hiker between Heckart Pass and Pierre Lakes Basin, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff's Office news release via the Pitkin Alert system.
The injured hiker’s friend sent messages via the hiker’s Garmin inReach device to local dispatchers. Mountain Rescue Aspen was activated to rescue the hiker, who had fallen down a gully and over a cliff. An MRA operations leader was in direct communication with the hiker’s friend.
Pierre Lakes Basin is located approximately 12 miles west of Aspen. The hike into the basin is about nine miles from the nearest trailhead.
A CareFlight of the Rockies aircraft based in Rifle was utilized to insert two MRA members near the site at 11:40 a.m in an attempt to locate the injured hiker. Also, MRA members in the field used an unmanned aerial vehicle to locate the hiker, the release says.
Based on the location of the search, MRA also initially requested assistance from the High Altitude Aviation Training Site of the Colorado Army National Guard, which is based in Eagle. HAATS was able to provide one rotary aircraft and personnel to assist in the rescue.
Once the location of the injured hiker was known, the MRA members on site were able to confirm the hiker had succumbed to their injuries. HAATS and two MRA rescue technicians extracted the body using a hoist and returned to Aspen.
HAATS went back to the site and retrieved all remaining MRA members from the field, as well as the reporting party, the release states.
A total of 23 MRA members participated in the mission, as well as an ambulance crew from the Aspen Ambulance District. The Aspen Hope Center provided crisis support.
"The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind those who come out to enjoy the backcountry that while exploring the backcountry areas of Pitkin County, it is invaluable to have an emergency communication device at all times," the release adds.
No information was provided as to the deceased hiker's identity or place of residence.