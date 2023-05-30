Scores of Aspen visitors and guests turned up on Memorial Day to remember those in the military who gave their lives in the line of duty and to honor a special guest.
Mixed in with the traditional ceremony that featured the presentation of the colors, the memorial wreath presentation, a memorial candle lighting, reciting of the poem “In Flanders Field” and the roll call of the local soldiers killed in action, the crowd gave an extended standing ovation to retired U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Dick Merritt of Basalt. He was recognized for his leadership in organizing Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies in Aspen over the last 36 years. Merritt has helped organize the events since the Veteran’s Memorial was dedicated on the east side of the Pitkin County Courthouse in 1987. Merritt was also mobbed with congratulatory greetings after the ceremony.
Merritt, 88, recently announced he and other members of the “old guard” were stepping aside to let younger veterans take over organizing the events. Merritt, also well known for civic involvement in the upper Roaring Fork Valley and a former longtime ski instructor, is battling health issues.
The ceremony had special significance because Merritt’s grandchildren, Sheldon and Ava Gentry, members of the local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts troops, led the memorial wreath presentation. In addition, Sheldon spoke about his motivation to create a plaque that pays tribute to the 15 soldiers from Aspen to Rifle who were killed in combat from World War I through the Middle East conflicts. Sheldon finished the plaque a couple of months ago as his Eagle Scout project.
“I’ve been coming to this ceremony since before I could walk,” Sheldon told the crowd.
He wanted to create the plaque so the service members would be remembered every day, not just on Memorial Day. The names of the 15 men were read by Dan Glidden, another organizer of the Memorial Day observance and a U.S. Navy veteran. With the names etched in iron, they will never be forgotten, he said.
Monday’s ceremony was awash in emotion during the open mic portion where audience members talked about fallen soldiers. Isabelle Glidden read a short tribute to soldier Harlan Bilden, who was killed in Vietnam on July 1, 1967. Bilden was a close friend of her stepfather, Chuck Cole.
“My step-dad said when you lose a friend in war, you never get over it,” a tearful Glidden said.
Phyllis Townsend spoke about her father, Hubert Hayter, who gave his life while helping save the USS New Orleans when it was torpedoed and heavily damaged in the 1942 Battle of Tassafaronga. Hayter was the damage-control officer of the heavy cruiser. He and two of his men remained at their posts even though it was filling up with toxic fumes, according to the National World War II Museum.
“These three brave men were eventually asphyxiated by the fumes and perished,” the museum’s information says. “The ship’s chaplain, Howell M. Forgy, later wrote about Hayter, ‘I wondered what he thought about in those final minutes, but I knew one thing: he was not afraid.’”
Hayter received the Navy Cross posthumously and the USS Hayter was commissioned in his honor. The Hall of Valor database of military award citations credited him and his crew for guiding evacuations when the torpedo hit the magazine and gasoline storage.
Townsend attended the Aspen Memorial Day service with her daughter, longtime Basalt resident Maureen Fitzpatrick.
Sue de Campo provided another emotional tribute during the ceremony. “It’s taken me years to get up the courage to speak,” she said.
De Campo talked briefly about different types of heroes from World War II. Her grandparents were tortured in concentration camps around Prague and were forever grateful for the liberation of the camps by Allied troops, she said.
Longtime Aspenite Jim Ward, who served in the U.S. Army 1958-60, urged the crowd to keep veterans in their hearts. He suggested people periodically read the inscription on the sculpture at the Veteran’s Memorial Park.