Mountain Rescue Aspen responded to a distress call from the Barnard Hut Tuesday morning that turned out to be a false alarm.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office activated MRA, which deployed four members into the field via snowmobiles at 7 a.m. for a mission to the Barnard Hut just north of Ashcroft. The hut can also be accessed via Richmond Ridge from the top of Aspen Mountain.
The call originated with the activation of an SOS alert sent by a spot location device owned by one of the members of the group staying at the Barnard Hut. Spot location devices are used by many backcountry enthusiasts to call for help in the event of an emergency.
When the MRA team arrived at the hut at approximately 8:22 a.m. all members of the group were sleeping inside the hut. Members of the group notified the rescuers there were no medical issues or injuries, and that the members of the group were not even aware of the activation. At approximately 9:30 a.m., all rescuers were safely out of the field and the incident was terminated.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen wish to stress to the public the importance of learning how to properly operate all location devices before going into the field. It is better to learn how to use the device before a false activation is sent and certainly before it is needed in a true emergency.