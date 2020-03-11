Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.