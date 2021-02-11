Bruce Berger, the acclaimed writer and poet and longtime Aspen local, died Wednesday from complications of lung disease, his literary executor announced last night.
Berger, who was at Denver Hospice, where he was attended by friends from Aspen and the valley, including Laurel and John Catto, was 82.
A celebration of Berger’s life will be organized on July 3, should circumstance allow, according to a statement issued by James Anderson, Berger’s publisher and literary executor. Because of the pandemic, funeral services will not be held. He is survived by two nieces, Lucia Berger West and Suzanne Berger.
“Bruce was the unofficial dean of Aspen arts and letters,” Anderson said, “and his Aspen cabin was a legendary gathering place for writers, physicists and musicians for more than 50 years.”
According to the statement there were “farewells coming in from friends and admirers around the West and around the world including the authors Colum McCann, Terry Tempest Williams, Luis Alberto Urrea, Ted Conover and Jonathan Galassi.”
“You leave us the wild lands you so heroically fought for and protected. You leave us your words crafted so eloquently from your well-lived and loved life,” wrote Terry Tempest Williams.
Berger was born in the Chicago suburbs and first visited Aspen in the early 1950s. He became the second owner of a Fritz Benedict-designed log cabin, in 1968, located on the high bank of Castle Creek that he dubbed the “Fritz Carleton.” Berger lived there for the rest of his days.
Considered a “wry observer of Aspen’s iconoclasts and idiosyncrasies, the nuances of the Sonoran desert, and the Aspen Music Festival,” Berger also was considered an advocate for wild rivers and remote deserts. He was not a fan of the snow and cold and would leave during Aspen’s winters.
Third of July fest
But summer was his time to shine. Berger’s yearly party launched the Aspen Writer’s Workshop every June, and his Third of July festivities — which were held for 50 consecutive years, until 2020 — brought together locals with visiting luminaries, including authors, musicians and physicists.
He didn’t shy away from local controversies “and penned protest messages for many of them, including the entrance to Aspen (“S curves are sexier”), Ruedi Reservoir (“baby cutthroat won’t get far, swimming ‘round the reservoir”) and trans-mountain water projects (“diverted, but not amused”),” according to Anderson’s statement.
“Berger’s short story accounts of Aspen’s heyday were compiled first in ‘Notes of a Half Aspenite,’ and later expanded in ‘The Complete Half Aspenite.’ He trained his wit on Aspen notables and lesser known personalities, many the black sheep of the best families in America,” according to the publisher.
In 1990, Berger received the Western States Book Award for “The Telling Distance: Conversations with the American Desert.”
Berger’s book “There Was a River,” reported “the apocryphal last float through Glen Canyon with Berger, Katie Lee and two other friends completing the trip shortly before the dam gates closed in 1966,” the statement noted.
The author’s decades-long love for the Baja peninsula is chronicled in “Almost An Island.”
Berger’s poetry was published in many journals and in the volume, “Facing the Music.” He received the Colorado Authors’ League award for poetry on three occasions.
“A devoted and accomplished pianist, Berger faithfully attended the Aspen Music Festival each summer and recounted the festival’s first 50 years in ‘Music in the Mountains.’ His memoir of three years playing piano professionally in Franco Spain became ‘The End of the Sherry.’
“A Desert Harvest,” a compilation of Berger’s new and selected essays was published in 2019 by Farrar, Straus & Giroux. At the time, Berger joked that he was “An overnight success after 50 years.”