Leroy Duroux and Shelley Lundh Freeman won election Tuesday to the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District board of directors.
Unofficial results showed Duroux collected 218 votes, Freeman received 168 and candidate Lari Goode had 124, according to Jon Erickson, the designated election official. Duroux and Freeman earned four-year terms.
Duroux was the only incumbent in the race.
There were more than 300 ballots returned, twice the turnout of the board election in 2022, Erickson said.
In the election for Aspen Valley Hospital, incumbent Dr. Mindy Nagle was the top vote-getter with 1,463 votes, followed by incumbent Dr. Greg Balko, with 1,177. Both grabbed the two open, four-year term seats on the board. Challenger Dr. Robert Hutton finished third with 763 votes.
In the contest for the Aspen Fire Department’s board of directors, Charles Cunniffe (785 votes) and John Ward (759 votes) won the two open seats that come with four-year terms. Placing third was Jill St. John Wagner with 691 votes and Mike Lyons with 337 votes.