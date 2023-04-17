“Pain into power” was the theme behind Saturday’s memorial for Jack Raife, a valley native who took his own life in Boulder on April 2.
The 18-year-old had battled with mental anguish for years. A proud member of the LGBTQ community, Raife lived his life in “vivid color,” as Carbondale-based therapeutic consultant Sarah McGuiness said to the crowd in Aspen Glen on Saturday.
But he still struggled with mental illness and was in and out of treatment for years. As friends and family paraded to the podium to share stories of his silliness, quirkiness and general bright light, his loss was quickly turning into support for other LGBTQ youth enduring the same struggles: The new Jack Raife Memorial Fund, established through AspenOUT, gathered thousands of dollars by Saturday evening, starting the day already above $36,000.
By Sunday evening, it was pushing up on $45,000.
“Within 12 hours of me standing in the living room saying aloud that we weren’t going to allow this situation to destroy us, that we were going to do something to make a change, the foundation was set up and running,” Raife’s mother Kathy Potter said during the service. “These monies will be distributed to only the best, top-notch and respected nonprofits to be used for other families with LGBTQ children in crisis. All monies will be donated as scholarships in Jack’s name to continue to honor him and his journey in order to help others and bring hope to other families. I believe in my heart that Jack would be so proud.”
Raife was remembered for his love for fashion and commercial airlines and his gifts — like the piano that was a shock to older sister Makena — as well as his affinity for making friends and knowing people. Hundreds attended his memorial, crowding the artificial turf lawn of the Aspen Glen clubhouse.
Born in Aspen, Raife first went to Aspen Country Day, then Basalt Elementary School, then the Waldorf School. He also attended Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. He graduated from Telos University in Orem, Utah, a treatment center and education provider, before starting at University of Colorado at Boulder.
“Jack was my best friend on the entire planet,” Jaci Crawford said during the friends’ remarks portion of the service. “Any time I was with Jack I felt safe. There was not a minute that went by where we weren’t laughing or making stupid inside jokes.”
AspenOUT provides support for the LGBTQ community in the valley, underwriting therapy, giving scholarships, giving grants to nonprofits and producing Aspen Gay Ski Week, among other efforts.
Local resources provided in a handout at the memorial included Mark and Sarah McGuiness’ Thrive Treatment Consulting (thrivetreatmentconsulting.com), the Aspen Hope Center (aspenhopecenter.org), Jaywalker Lodge (jaywalkerlodge.com) and The Healing Grove Counseling and Therapy Group (thehealinggrove.com). It also included statewide resources and the national Suicide and Crisis Hotline, 988.
Donations to the Jack Raife Memorial Fund can be made at givebutter.com/jackraife.