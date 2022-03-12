Since 2010, Carbondale has been without a bookstore. That changed on March 3, when White River Books opened its doors on North 2nd Street.
Having been starved for a local bookworm’s hangout for the past nearly 12 years, Carbondalians swarmed upon the warm interior of the new business and gave it an enthusiastic welcome that has left owner Izzy Stringham with a permanent smile on her face. After eight days of business, Stringham said on Friday that she’s very tired — but in a good way.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “Oh, my gosh, did the word get out. I feel like people dropped the horse and the plow in the field and came running to see the bookstore.”
White River Books is Stringham’s latest endeavor after raising two daughters, teaching ski school and, when her body got tired of that, working in retail for the past five years. She spent the late fall and winter preparing the space for the store, ordering inventory and studying the ins and outs of running a small business.
With the help of her husband and daughters, who installed the shelving and sorted the inventory, business has gotten off to a good start.
“It’s a long-term plan, this isn’t something I want to do for two years and then move on. It’s like a big career change,” Stringham said.
Aside from the fact that opening a bookstore was something that had been on her mind for quite some time — which makes White River Books a great personal achievement — Stringham also noticed that Carbondale needed more local family businesses. Watching beloved local shops and restaurants across the Roaring Fork Valley — like Piñons in Aspen and Mi Casita in Carbondale — go out of business amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for everyone, and Stringham hopes that new businesses like hers will restore some of what’s missing.
“I think having these two years of pandemic has shown people really what they can lose really quickly if they don’t support their town,” she said. “Favorite restaurants can go out of business, like, in a month if they don’t make ends meet, and we’ve seen that here. …It’s sad to see that and I think we’re all coming around to this realization that what we support is what we have.”
Stringham remembers when the Novel-Tea bookstore closed in 2010 after about 16 years in business in the old Dinkle Building on Main Street. According to a Sopris Sun article that ran on Aug. 19, 2010, Novel-Tea also came to fruition from a desire to see a clear need fulfilled in Carbondale. The town needed its own bookstore.
Novel-Tea was not the only beloved bookstore in the valley to close its doors since the Great Recession. Glenwood Springs lost both its bookstores in 2011 and 2019, and a Basalt bookstore closed its doors in 2009. (The Aspen Daily News was unable to reach the owners of the closed bookstores for comment.)
Since then, valley locals who value holding a real book in their hands have had a few options for finding new ones: drive to Grand Junction, Aspen or Denver; or order online.
“To be able to bring a store back to Carbondale is like a dream come true, because this community needs one,” Stringham said. “It’s been touching, really, how supportive Carbondale’s been for a week, so I hope it just grows and becomes a store for the town.”
White River Books may be small, but its capabilities seem endless. The shelves are full of books to satisfy pretty much any literary craving: fiction, history, local, mystery, travel, biography, young adult, kids’ literature and even a small section of children’s books in Spanish. Stringham also has access to thousands of titles and can place special orders if customers are unable to find what they want in the store. Shipping takes about a week.
The store also has a used-books section, but Stringham said she is not collecting donated used books at this time. She may ask the community to contribute books in the future, however.
White River Books is located at 75B N. 2nd St. in downtown Carbondale, and is open Tuesdays through Sundays. The store is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, except for Tuesdays when Stringham has to pick her kids up from school at 3 p.m.