Farm Collaborative’s special crop

Casey Piscura has an official title but he much prefers to be called wizard farmer.
As the director of agriculture at the nonprofit Farm Collaborative, he faces a daunting task. He is not only heading efforts to produce resilient plants and boost food production; he’s also charged with “growing farmers.”
He and Farm Collaborative Executive Director Eden Vardy hold a firm belief that growing food in the Roaring Fork Valley is only part of their mission. Providing produce at farmers markets and for food banks is a Band-Aid that fails to address the symptoms of the valley’s disconnection with its food.
“The symptom right now is we need more farmers,” Vardy said. “Until we do that, this is all great but limited. So that’s where we’re really pushing as an entity right now — what’s it going to take to grow more farmers and then to support the existing ones so they stick with it?”
Vardy and Piscura are visionaries who have been toiling for more than a decade to get Roaring Fork Valley residents off processed foods and better connected with the food they eat. Piscura founded Seed Peace, a produce growing operation that leases land at the Sewell family’s beautiful Sunfire Ranch about 5 miles south of Carbondale.
Vardy in 2008 launched Aspen TREE, a demonstration farm and livestock-raising operation that specializes in education, particularly of school-aged kids. About 60 kids per day partake in its ag-based camps during summers at its headquarters at Cozy Point Ranch at the intersection of Highway 82 and Brush Creek Road. Aspen TREE evolved into the Farm Collaborative.
Seed Peace and the Farm Collaborative merged at the beginning of this year. “We are a unit now,” Vardy said.
Piscura said the merger allows them to focus on their strengths. It freed him up from the administrative duties he previously had at Seed Peace. He is focused on the lofty goal of placing qualified farmers on the best suitable land.
“It’s a big mountain to climb but this merger made the most sense for how we’re going to get there,” Piscura said.
******
Seed Peace’s operation sprawls over about 3 acres of Sunfire Ranch. Greenhouses of various sizes and sheds dot the grounds. It’s approaching harvest time and vines in one hothouse hang low under the weight of tomatoes. Cucumbers and peppers grow nearby. One special variety of onions is isolated in the center of a row to keep it separated from another variety and the end.
There’s no floor in the 30-by-70 foot greenhouse. The quonset hut-style structure covers plants growing out of the ground.
“We’ve been growing in this for five years,” Piscura said. “If you’re caring for the soil, you can keep these things productive over a long time. It sounds simple but it’s harder than you think.”
All plants in the greenhouse grew from the organization’s own seeds. Piscura is especially proud of a variety of tomato he developed called Cosmic Purple Rain.
“This is one of Casey’s babies, you know?” Vardy said with a smile.
But tomatoes and other produce aren’t being developed just for clever names. Before the merger, Vardy said he was impressed by Seed Peace’s work in creating plants that adapted well to the region’s high elevation, cool temperatures and short growing season.
“The farmers here, they all use Casey’s seed,” Vardy said. “Not only is it beautiful and different but also it withstands the impacts of our short season more effectively because he’s developed it on this land in this climate. You’re edging towards some degree of frost tolerance in some of these tomatoes.”
Adaptability will likely be the name of the game in farming on a warming planet. “In a world where climate change is making all growing unpredictable, there is just more resilience in the varieties that are grown,” Vardy said.
Piscura’s latest mission has been to grow fruit lower on the plant so it requires less labor to harvest.
“How can we spend most of our time planting and harvesting and the least amount of time maintaining, weeding?” Piscura asked. “So keeping the fruit bigger, lower, we’re not dealing with as big of plants.”
While providing a tour of their leased ground, the farmer and the educator can’t contain their excitement over how more than a decade at Sunfire Ranch has helped rejuvenate the landscape, not only the land that’s planted but the surrounding pastures and riparian areas infused with cottonwood trees.
“You can watch it — more birds, more insects, regeneration of the cottonwoods,” Piscura gushed.
Vardy cuts in: “The insects that weren’t here are coming back. The footprint doesn’t just affect the food supply; it affects the surrounding ecosystem in a really measurable and tangible way.”
Farm Collaborative is part of a movement to promote regenerative agriculture — typically defined as food production that nurtures and restores soil health, protects the climate, water and biodiversity while also boosting farmers productivity.
Seed Peace/Farm Collaborative are commercially successful. They sell produce in three farmers markets. They provide food shares to 30 seniors. They have four contracts with food banks, including Lift Up.
“It’s a legit food-producing facility,” Piscura said. “Here, what we’re trying to do is be at the cutting edge of the how-to whilst training people.”
******
Growing farmers is as important as growing produce. After the merger, Seed Peace was able to hire two farm managers to assist with the operation. There are three to four apprentices at any given time and two volunteer coordinators who oversee anywhere from one to eight volunteers. The volunteers provide labor in return for gaining knowledge and bounty from the harvest.
Volunteering at Sunfire Ranch is a good way to learn gardening and “it’s just an enjoyable place to be,” Piscura said. He’s passionate about getting people from all walks of life involved in farming and gardening. His hope is the people trained at Sunfire move on to become farmers on land elsewhere in the valley or, in the case of volunteers, gain the knowledge to enhance their gardens.
“What’s exciting is I think we have some momentum and we say, ‘Here you go, community, you want to get involved? Here’s what we’re going to have you do,’” Piscura said. “We want to make farming here as lucrative as in any county. Then we’re going to have more farmers, then we’re going to have more food and sequester carbon in the meantime and be healthy and enjoy the fruits of our investments.”
Vardy said the goal is to inspire people to learn more about the food they are consuming. Chances are, once they are motivated to learn, they will take a deeper dive.
“Casey says, ‘You can’t support healthy food from the sidelines. You can’t see local farming from the sidelines. You have to actually step in,’” Vardy said. “We’ve got infinite opportunities for people to step in.”
But in a valley where the cost of living has pushed out many workers and the lack of affordable housing makes it difficult for most businesses to find help, there are major challenges to recruiting farmers, at least those who will stay in the valley after learning the tools of the trade. People like the work but they aren’t sure they can make a living in the Roaring Fork Valley, Piscura said. That will limit how much demand the local food producers can supply. Piscura noted that Seed Peace’s greenhouses and outdoor gardens can supply food for 250 or more meals. Extrapolate that out with more farmers on additional land and “we really could feed the community,” Vardy added.
So, are the residents of the Roaring Fork Valley embracing the local food movement?
“Yes, and there’s a lot of work to be done,” Vardy said. “The demand (for fresh produce) far exceeds supply and will for some time. In terms of the work to be done, I think people still don’t understand what it takes. As an example, our team are the best-paid farmers in the Roaring Fork Valley but we’re still not paying what we’d like to pay our farmers. The industry is starting at such a low rate. At-large it’s very difficult to get new farmers. To find skill in the first place is extremely difficult, so we really have to grow the skill. In order to do that, there’s a lot of cost involved.”
******
While there is a lot going on at Sunfire Ranch, the Farm Collaborative is pursuing an even bigger agenda at Cozy Point Ranch. Work will start this month on the first phase of construction of a 5,000-square-foot Learning Center. The first phase will focus on construction of a septic system, with funding help from the city of Aspen.
Construction will begin in 2024. “I’m estimating construction will be a year-ish,” Vardy said.
The Farm Collaborative’s campus has evolved over the last 25 years but still features an attractive ramshackle collection of buildings ranging from a geodesic greenhouse to livestock pens. There is a farm park where visitors can go on a self-guided tour and small gathering places where kids and camp attendees learn. The Learning Center will take a prominent place in the campus but many of the existing buildings will remain. Vardy isn’t concerned about losing the current cozy, laidback feel of the place.
“I think we can be rootsy and organized at the same time,” he said.
Improved infrastructure will allow for expanded educational opportunities. The camps for this summer sold out in about 30 minutes. The center will include a farm stand, education spaces and an incubator kitchen that will be available for processing food for farmers throughout the valley. The Farm Collaborative secured $966,000 in a federal earmark for the kitchen. The total cost of the facility is about $4.5 million, including the kitchen.
As testament to the Farm Collaborative’s popularity, the nonprofit has raised more than $4 million. It’s on the final stage of its fundraising campaign with a goal of raising another $500,000.
While Seed Peace focuses on growing food and training farmers, the Cozy Point property’s emphasis is on demonstration farming and allowing people to get their hands dirty while pitching in. Or not — people can just visit and observe.
“There’s a way to draw anyone in — as long as they like to eat,” Vardy said.