In addition to fall colors popping up throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, autumn’s arrival also signifies plenty of colorful produce being harvested by local farmers.
Just ask Harper Kaufman about her farm’s green tomatoes, red peppers and watermelon radishes.
“It’s always amazing how much food can come from one plant,” Kaufman, who owns Two Roots Farm in Basalt, said Thursday. “The land is so generous when you treat it right.”
On the 22-acre farm, Kaufman and her team plant between 40 and 50 different types of crops and, weather dependent, begin harvesting in mid-May. The harvest continues through the end of October.
“It all starts with the power of the seed,” Kaufman said. “It never ceases to amaze me that when you treat the soil well and you … listen to the plants, they really provide so much.”
Like many small farms across the region, Two Roots Farm utilizes a system known as Community Supported Agriculture, which allows residents, restaurant owners and chefs to purchase fresh produce from local farmers directly.
Early on in the year, CSA members buy “shares” of a local farm’s harvest and, upon the harvest’s arrival, can go to that farm directly and pick up crates full of fresh produce each week.
“You can plant this tiny little ball of life and it grows into this plant that then goes onto feed … many people,” Kaufman said. “That’s why I do what I do.”
Winter squash, onion, garlic, kale, cabbage, broccoli, potatoes, beets, carrots, sunflower shoots and more fill out this week’s offering at Two Roots Farm.
“I like growing a lot of different things,” Kaufman said. “We try to keep it fun, diverse.”
The farm’s fall produce has found its way into numerous restaurants across the Roaring Fork Valley, including Bosq in downtown Aspen.
“It was so cool to see our products being turned into the chef’s masterpiece of just amazing creativity and deliciousness,” Kaufman said.
Bosq owner Barclay Dodge has incorporated Two Roots Farm’s produce into his restaurant’s entrees, such as the halibut rubbed with green tomato citrus kosho jam, wrapped in swiss chard basted in butter.
“The word Bosq comes from the word bosque which means the forest and we’re really inspired by what’s going on right here,” Dodge said. “We really try to put that on the plate and show off what’s going on in our valley … even down to the sticks that the meat’s stuck on.”
Shiso, another herb grown at Two Roots Farm, is incorporated into Bosq’s summer melon and sunflower seeds dish. Dill produced on the Basalt farm also rounds out another menu item at the Aspen restaurant: lobster grilled over juniper branches.
“The lobster is set on the plate with a sauce that’s made of buttermilk and black mussel stock,” Dodge said. “And then mixed into the white sauce is this just really bright, clear green oil — it’s a gorgeous dish. So, you’ve got the red of the lobster and the white of the buttermilk and then this marveling swirl of green dill oil.”