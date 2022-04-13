While interviewing judges, law enforcement officials, former inmates and others about the Pitkin County Jail, representatives with the consulting firm Justice Planners heard common denominators.
One was that the incarceration facility in downtown Aspen should not double as a place for treating people with mental illness — not now, or in the future.
“They shouldn’t be there,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said during the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners work session Tuesday. “They need to be in a (mental health) facility and I think it needs to be a regional facility, which I said two years ago, because our issue is not just in Pitkin County.”
However, there was some skepticism that such a regional facility would ever come to fruition given that Pitkin County and neighboring Garfield County often do not see eye-to-eye on policy matters.
Based out of Columbia, South Carolina, Justice Planners continues to assist the county in its long-range planning efforts for the Pitkin County Jail.
During Tuesday’s work session, representatives with the consulting firm made clear that inmates, especially when compared to other jurisdictions, often had particularly short stays at the Pitkin County Jail.
Prior to the pandemic, the average length of stay for inmates in the jail was 13.5 days in 2019 and 8.1 days in 2018.
Counties with a particularly well-functioning criminal justice system housed inmates for 15 to 16 days on average, according to Justice Planners.
Pitkin County’s inmates continue to stay in the Garfield County Jail as part of an intergovernmental agreement between the two counties. The agreement was established in order for the Pitkin County Jail to undergo renovations and safety improvements.
In addition to facilitating shorter stays, Justice Planners also noted that the Pitkin County Jail had seen an increasing number of violent offenders in the last six years and a significant decrease in the number of people behind bars for driving under the influence.
“The good news in this data is that, I think the system has been working pretty well to ensure the people that need to be in jail are in jail and the people that don’t need to be, absolutely are not,” said Jon Peacock, Pitkin County manager. “The bad news side of this is, it doesn’t leave a lot of opportunities for … diversion program(s).”
According to Tuesday’s presentation, the Pitkin County Jail’s daily population has been, on average, 19 people since 2015.
With such a small jail population, not to mention a population of people who often don’t stay long, the county has been limited in what more it could offer in terms of programs for its inmates.
Tuesday’s roughly two-hour long jail discussion primarily focused on data and steered clear of possible future outcomes for the facility.
“I need to reinforce to everybody that we are just starting. This is really … the first step in a thousand miles,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said of the long-range planning efforts for the jail. “It’s important to know that we are crawling. I don’t even think we’re crawling — we’re embryonic.”