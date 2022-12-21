A decision may finally be coming Jan. 31 for a mid-Roaring Fork Valley development application that’s been floating around intermittently in the Eagle County review process since 2015.
Eagle County commissioners traveled to El Jebel on Tuesday to frame the issues and get final input from their planning staff and the applicants for The Fields project. The commissioners continued the meeting to Jan. 31, when they will collect public comment and potentially vote.
The issue, said Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, comes down to public benefits versus impacts.
The Fields is a 19-acre piece of property along Valley Road, west of Crown Mountain Park. The partially vacant site is located on the south side of Highway 82 across from the entrance to Blue Lake subdivision. A different development group advanced with a different plan in 2015 but eventually sold to Schreiber’s group, which reworked the proposal to avoid a cookie-cutter layout.
The commissioners warned the developers in August that the project needed to provide more public benefits.
The development group, headed by Evan Schreiber, tried to tip the balance in their favor this fall by adding more affordable housing to the proposal. They increased the number of price-capped, deed-restricted units from 27 to 34. Those will be rental and for-sale residences with rents and sale prices aimed at households earning between 80-140% of Area Median Income.
The development group also added 20 resident-occupied residences. Those wouldn’t have price caps but must be sold or rented to qualified, full-time residents of the Roaring Fork Valley.
The additional units boost the affordable housing to 40% of the overall project of up to 135 residences.
“We think this is very significant in terms of an increase,” Schreiber told the commissioners.
Eagle County planning staff agreed. The increased housing was one of several reasons the planning staff recommended approval of the project.
“Staff finds that is an increase in public benefit,” senior planner Vince Hooper told commissioners.
While the project has won staff support, it’s struggling with the public. While it has some supporters who want to see affordable housing, it’s attracted strong opposition from neighbors and the broader midvalley. There were more than 1,500 pages of public comments filed with Eagle County on the project.
A random sample by the Aspen Daily News indicated widespread opposition. Opponents contend the project isn’t compatible with the neighborhood (a claim Schreiber contests) and that the impacts such as traffic would be too great.
“It’s interesting. We always get down to density,” said Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney at Tuesday’s meeting.
The commissioners peppered their staff and the development team with questions during the 90-minute hearing. At one point, they expressed skepticism over the way the impact on the intersection at Highway 82 and El Jebel Road — the main intersection in El Jebel — was being calculated. Averaging traffic over a 24-hour period would produce a level of service “D”.
“When looking at the Traffic Impact Study Level of Service data as a 24-hour average, the average delay for all intersection legs is 44.8 seconds and falls within LOS D incorporating total traffic inclusive of The Fields, in the year 2045,” the staff analysis said.
McQueeney questioned using a 24-hour average, noting that people want a functioning intersection at the times they are most likely to travel.
“You can’t tell people, ‘Oh, you’ll avoid traffic if you travel at 2 a.m.,” she said.
The time for the Jan. 31 hearing will be announced at a later date.