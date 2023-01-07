In both the X Games and the Olympics last year, Hanna Faulhaber was the new kid on the block. At 17 years old for both, she was the youngest competitor and the rawest in both events, competing in both for the first time. With some experience under her belt, Faulhaber is planning to keep going bigger as she prepares for her second trip to the competition she grew up watching when X Games returns in three weeks.
Still likely to be the youngest competitor in the Ski SuperPipe, she thinks she’s starting to transition from the “new kid on the block” to a seasoned competitor, affirming her place in the competitive landscape.
“I’d say a little bit of ‘new kid on the block’ just because I am one of the youngest that will be competing but also, honestly, feeling like I belong there,” Faulhaber said. “(The last year) was absolute madness. I would have never expected to be there at that time, honestly. If anything, I expected it to come in another three or four years. It was just so unbelievable and I just can’t wait for it to hopefully happen again.”
X Games last year was all about showing the local crowd what she could do: the bronze medal she took home was in the back of her mind as a possibility entering the competition, but not a priority, saying it was “all for fun.”
“Just being able to grow up watching it and then competing in it was just honestly my full childhood dream,” Faulhaber said. “I’m just so honored to have had the opportunity and just continue living in that opportunity. The hometown crowd is amazing and just hearing them cheer as loud as they can gets me fired up and ready to go rip as hard as I can.”
It was also about staying safe during COVID-19, specifically dodging China’s “Zero Covid” policy that would’ve prevented her from competing in her first Olympics. She wore an N95 mask even at home to avoid exposure.
She dodged COVID issues for the last two years, just as she was trying to take the next step following her 2019 United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association national championship in the halfpipe. Events were canceled or had travel restrictions. But now in retrospect, Faulhaber thinks it may have worked to her advantage.
“In a sense, COVID kind of helped me because it allowed me to go train without anybody watching and then just show up and impress the first comp back,” Faulhaber said. “It was limiting but it was also great.”
A sixth place in Beijing and a whole summer and fall later, Faulhaber is now preparing for her return to Buttermilk, having avoided the virus successfully — until December.
Competing in a World Cup event at Copper Mountain, Faulhaber fell on each of her three runs trying to land her second hit. She felt chest pains and threw up, testing positive when she got home. It was the first time she has gotten the virus, she said.
She still exited the event in sixth place after Brita Sigourney had a couple falls and Carly Margulies was injured on her first run. Faulhaber ranked fourth out of qualifiers.
It was her second competition of the season, winning the Australian Zealand Cup event in Cardrona in September.
Even feeling as sick as she did in Copper, she was still doing what makes her stand out: getting big air. Her amplitudes help her differentiate herself among strong fields of competitors, even among some of the best the sport has to offer. As she settles into the competitor she envisions herself to be for the entirety of her career, it’ll continue to be what she leans on.
“Amplitude is definitely how I’m making a name for myself and just constantly trying to push to go bigger and bigger,” Faulhaber said. “Now I’m trying to bring in the technical side into my run as well. I think it’s just awesome to kind of show the world that I can go that big and just try and keep pushing it and also try to keep pushing the field to the big as well.”
Faulhaber’s affinity for flying high began just before that national championship in 2019, she said. She was just messing around in training with Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club coach Greg Ruppel and some of the boys team members and just kept pushing the envelope.
“Greg had his camera out and I just kept taking a step higher, a step higher, a step higher. Eventually he got a good photo of me flying over one of the other kids. I just loved the feeling of going big and then just never stopped.”
She said that while many of her competitors have her level of air in the tank, many of them hold back some in competitions to make landing their hits easier. While that balance is trickling into Faulhaber’s approach in practice, it’s still about flying as high as possible in competitions.
“Just tuning it back in practice, but during competition time, even the practices leading up to competition, I try to build up that amplitude as much as I can,” Faulhaber said. “Then on comp day, just boost it to the moon and hope for the best.”
Around the turn of the new year, Faulhaber took some time to participate in AVSC’s Ajax Cup fundraiser, a slalom event that put her out of her wheelhouse. She was taking some “much needed” rest and fun ahead of the big competition season.
Next week, she’ll head back to Copper to train with the U.S. Ski Team, then it’s off to Calgary for the first competition of the new year on Jan. 19. The weekend after, she’ll return for her second X Games with hopefully some new tricks up her sleeve.
“I’m feeling pretty good and confident with my run and hoping to add in a couple new things for X Games and possibly Calgary,” Faulhaber said. “I’m working on the switch right cork seven, which I’ve been working on for a while, I just haven’t quite been able to get it to click yet. That is my main goal to have in a comp run this season. The rest is a surprise to see if it happens or not.”