Despite challenges from winter weather before and after Presidents Day weekend, air-traffic-control issues and two operational shutdowns caused by private jets leaving the runway, February ended up being a solid month for commercial flight activity at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
Figures provided by Bill Tomcich, a community liaison to the airlines serving the Aspen market through the local stakeholder partnership Fly Aspen Snowmass, show that 88% of 810 scheduled commercial flights were completed during the month — a slight decrease compared with 89% in the same month last year and 92% in February 2020.
The number of passengers flown into Aspen was 77,990, up 73% over February 2021 but down 8% compared to the same month in 2020, which was just weeks before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe travel-industry slowdown that followed.
In fact, according to Tomcich, last month represented a local record in terms of commercial airline “load factors” — the percentage of passengers filling available seats. The load factor was 79% in February versus 63% in the same month last year and 78% in February 2020.
“This represents an all-time record high load factor for ASE that I could find for any winter month,” Tomcich wrote in his monthly report to local travel, tourism and government stakeholders.
The challenges for the airlines did not begin in February — they started in December and were prominent during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday week. They included not only ill-timed weather, but also out-of-service aircraft (until mid-January), heavy commercial and private air traffic that factored into air-traffic-control delays, and flight-crew and ground-staff shortages.
All of that “conspired to create a very rough operating environment this winter for the airlines, their staff and of course, their customers,” Tomcich wrote.
“Despite these challenges, ASE continued to see strong results in both January and February by virtually every measure with the exceptions of flight reliability/on-time performance.”
In January, most canceled flights occurred during the first week of the month, he noted. As was previously reported, an assessment by Tomcich covering Dec. 12 through Jan. 4 showed that 199 out of 733 scheduled inbound commercial flights to Aspen were canceled. That represents 27% of the flights scheduled by three airlines over 24 days. Delays occurred with 177 inbound flights, or 24% of the scheduled 733. Outbound flights were just as affected.
Still, January’s completion rate was 90%, a decrease compared with January 2021’s 98% and 91% in the same month of 2020. January’s load factor was 71%, an improvement over 51% last year and 70% in 2020.
Generally, the period from mid-January to mid-February went smoothly for commercial flights, but a storm on Feb. 16 — coupled with the two incidents on Feb. 21 and Feb. 24 in which the airport was closed due to private-jet runway mishaps — led to the return of delays, cancellations and diversions.
All of that appears to have had little effect on local tourism, however. February was a strong month for Aspen-Snowmass lodging occupancy rates, according to the latest data from resort-tracking firm DestiMetrics.
Paid occupancy for the combined market was 79%, an increase of more than 70% compared with February 2021’s 46%, DestiMetrics reported. A local summary from Kristi Kavanaugh, vice president of sales for Aspen Skiing Co., and Lise Adams, director of central reservations firm Stay Aspen Snowmass, attributes the month’s success to “a strong calendar and a healthy combination of both leisure and group travel.”
Credit was given to the return of the National Brotherhood of Skiers as well as Latin American guests during Carnival week. The summary says that Aspen achieved its best February occupancy ever, while Snowmass had its third best.
Revenue per room was $729 in Aspen and $489 in Snowmass last month, DestiMetrics said. RevPAR is calculated by dividing total room revenue by the total number of rooms available in the period being measured.