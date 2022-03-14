A recently approved federal appropriations bill has millions of dollars in it for infrastructure, educational and environmental undertakings in the Roaring Fork and Crystal River valleys.
U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper supported the 2022 federal appropriations omnibus bill that allocates $100.4 million to 64 projects across Colorado.
The city of Glenwood Springs will receive $1 million for its long-sought-after South Bridge project.
If constructed, the bridge would provide additional access from the western side of the Roaring Fork River back to Highway 82 — a route public officials have deemed as being critical, especially in the event of an emergency evacuation due to an encroaching wildfire.
“To say we were expecting it? No,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said Friday. “We were hopeful and we put in the work and the time to make sure that they knew how important this specific ask was, but you just never know what other things are going on in the state that might gain priority.”
The appropriations bill passed the Senate Thursday after getting approval in the House of Representatives earlier in the week.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Silt), who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, did not support the bill.
“Glenwood Springs is very fortunate to have two senators who will advocate for whatever funding is available from the federal government, and we’re very excited that Senator Hickenlooper’s ask, and support, was successful in this instance,” Godes said.
Glenwood Springs nonprofit Valley Settlement will also receive $285,000 for its El Busesito Preschool program as a result of the federal appropriations bill.
The pre-K program provides bilingual education to 96 children across 12 neighborhoods in the Roaring Fork Valley. The nonprofit purchases buses and converts their interiors into classrooms and often parks near parks, schools and other public places.
“Families can walk from their homes,” Sally Boughton, Valley Settlement director of development and communications, said. “It makes it very accessible, eliminates barriers of transportation and we really focus on delivering bilingual preschool for students who don’t have access to preschool otherwise.”
The federal funds will allow Valley Settlement to purchase three new buses to convert into pre-K classrooms.
“Having that free, accessible, bilingual early education is just so important,” Boughton said. “I’m very excited that we’re going to be able to grow the program thanks to this investment.”
In addition to public infrastructure and pre-K education, the federal appropriations bill also has $1.2 million in it for the Community Office of Resource Efficiency (CORE).
“Pitkin County and CORE have been teeing this up for many, many months with our senators, Hickenlooper and Bennet, who have been very supportive,” Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman said.
Just west of Redsone, methane continues to emanate from abandoned coal mines and CORE, Pitkin County and other entities have long hoped to develop a solution for the issue.
“We’ve been working on this for months and we’ve been talking about it for years,” Poschman said. “This gets us off to an excellent start. Everybody is so excited about this.”