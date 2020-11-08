Feeding the community takes deeper root

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, so the adage goes. But there are a lot more apples to go around, Ciara Low maintains.
It’s one of the reasons she co-founded Uproot Colorado with David Laskarzewski. The two became acquainted during their respective work for the Feeding the 5000 Front Range — with Low acting as volunteer coordinator and Laskarzewski as primary organizer.
For Low, her involvement with that event started with a catering volunteer gig at the Aspen Ideas Festival and a bus-ride conversation.
“I’d come back from the Aspen Institute … just fuming from the night before about how much waste,” the 28-year-old Brown University graduate recalled, adding that she expressed her frustrations about the level of food waste she’d witnessed to a man getting on the same bus as her.
“Turns out, he was Tristram Stuart — basically the international food waste expert, who was giving a talk that day,” she said. “And that’s how I got involved in Feeding the 5000. It was one of those events where I was like, ‘Wow, I’m glad I mentioned [something] to this person who was smoking a cigarette next to me.’”
It was that exchange that led Low to become involved in the 5000 Front Range and, ultimately, co-founding Uproot Colorado. The latter is a nonprofit organization — the entity is celebrating an official 501(c)3 status received this year — that focuses on reducing food loss throughout the state, although Low and the hundreds of volunteers she manages are focused on the Roaring Fork Valley, coordinating with similar-oriented nonprofits to streamline a farm-to-food-pantries culture for food distribution.
“When it’s on farms, we don’t refer to it as food waste; it’s food loss,” she explained. “We refer to it as surplus, because in so many cases, it’s great, edible food that can be sold if there is a market for it, if maybe it doesn’t look perfect. Supermarket contracts are such that farmers are growing excess in order to meet their contracts safely, and then there naturally is surplus.”
In that regard, partners such as LIFT-UP have been critical to realize the organizational goals, she continued, which are as conceptual as they are logistical.
“It’s not easy to move; it’s a hassle. Fresh food is perishable. It is not as simple as stocking shelves with canned food, so there has been resistance to it, but [Angela Mills] has been on board and I am so appreciative of that and love that,” Low said of the LIFT-Up executive director.
In addition to battling the natural hurdles that come with transporting fresh produce, there is also a societal stigma that has allowed to take root in the collective mindset that Uproot Colorado is also actively working to dismantle.
“We are slowly changing this model of charitable giving and this idea that, ‘Those people who come to the pantry, they just want cake. They don’t want vegetables.’ I think we’re just getting so much more feedback because we’re seeking it from folks who are using the pantries, and they want more produce,” Low said. “And we’re trying to give them produce with dignity. It’s through the farm-to-food-pantry program. It is the freshest food, the highest-quality food, and there is a story behind it.”
To that end, Low and Uproot Colorado were also deeply involved in the foundation of Safe and Abundant Nutrition Alliance, a multi-county organization born out of food insecurity last year but really grew in response to the hardships wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic that focused on Western Slope mountain communities.
“We founded this alliance along with public health and human service departments in Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield Counties and other nonprofits, including LIFT-UP. The idea behind forming this coalition is that all of these counties had their own efforts to combat food insecurity, but food insecurity doesn’t confine to county lines,” Low said. “So wanting to better serve the community, as well as actually serve the community by building in community leadership and participation and engagement into so much of this work that otherwise just kind of plugs along, assuming needs without involving community in a better way.”
In addition to growing food, the idea has nurtured funding opportunities.
“We recently received a Colorado Health Foundation $200,000 grant over two years to further implement this work,” Low said.
Growing an organization like Uproot Colorado has created a bit of a learning curve for Low, who now spends much of her days organizing volunteers and communications while also stewarding a sustainable vision for the mission and entity.
At least for the latter, Low is concerned more about replicability than scalability.
“We see this as a model that can be replicated in other communities,” she said. “I’ve just been so aware of Paonia. That is where a program like this could really take off. I can’t organize a program in Paonia form here, because it’s all about relationships — it’s all about community — but we hope that as we get our organizational feet under us, we can help to foster interested communities in building their own programs.”
The idea for Uproot Colorado began in 2016, and by 2017, Low and Laskarzewski incorporated. But when the world faced a pandemic, the organization found itself serving a much more widespread population.
“So many people, given the high cost of living in our area, are so close to needing assistance of some kind. And so when a pandemic happens — or your car breaks down or whatever it is that lands you in a situation in which you find yourself needing something — we want people to be able to go and seek something out that is dignified and seek out something and feel good about it instead of being beaten down one other time,” Low said. “Because it takes courage to ask for help, and we want it to be a positive experience.”
Uproot Colorado’s work isn’t limited to the farm-to-pantry sphere; the work has also found organizers in lobbying and research capacities. Low speaks as passionately about policy as she does apple orchards.
For instance, in 2017, Uproot Colorado assisted in research to determine the efficacy of the Colorado Charitable Crop Donation Act. It sounded great on paper and, as one of eight states in the country that offered tax credits to farmers for donations — as opposed to less advantageous tax deductions — seemed like the sort of legislation for which the organization’s founders would advocate.
“We did an audit of the Colorado Charitable Crops Donation Act,” Low reflected. “it was unclear how useful it was for a number of reasons. Looked like great policy; it didn’t seem like that many people were using it, from our research. Farming is not that lucrative; their tax burden isn’t super high.”
Rather, in practice, there were more cost savings to be had by putting more boots on the farm grounds, she continued.
“Two of the largest costs for growing food are the harvesting and distributing it to where it needs to go. It’s one of the reasons we glean. We offer to come in, harvest it and get it where it needs to go, to take those two pieces out and make it easier when donating.”
The early snow put an end to harvest season, so now, Low is focused on cultivating her sense of gratitude. In so much uncertainty, COVID-19 has created an almost universal interest in gleaning and feeding entire communities in a way that empowers those communities.
“The silver lining for us from COVID was just this renewed interest in local agriculture and food security,” she said. “And so we had renewed volunteer interest, and we also had a lot of fruit farmers register their fruit trees. We’ve got a lot to harvest next year, which is really exciting.”