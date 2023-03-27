The Colorado Court of Appeals last week vacated a felony conviction of a man found guilty of second-degree assault for spitting on a Basalt police officer, citing a recent ruling with reverberations statewide.
In a 21-page order delivered Thursday, the three-judge panel concluded that a Pitkin County jury’s August 2019 second-degree assault conviction “can’t stand” because of a state supreme court decision that came down last year.
The court of appeals remanded the case against then Basalt resident Aichardo Mandez-Ramirez to Pitkin County District Court for a new trial, but upheld the jury’s resisting-arrest conviction. Mandez-Ramirez was sentenced to two years in state prison. That sentence was suspended during the appeal, according to the court’s ruling.
The order comes after the Colorado Supreme Court — in Plemmons v. People — in September clarified a subsection of a state statute that makes it a felony to spit on a first responder when there is an intent to harm.
The majority of the high court opined that, for the purposes of the statute, “intent to harm” includes a defendant’s intent to cause “prolonged psychological or emotional harm that stems from the possibility that an officer has been infected by or could become a vector for disease,” rather than "temporary shock or minor discomfort."
Defense lawyers argued the term “harm” was strictly for physical harm.
As such, the same high court vacated a La Plata County woman’s second-degree assault convictions for spitting on two sheriff’s deputies, citing vague jury instructions that defined “psychological or emotional harm” caused by “the danger of injury or infection from contact with the bodily fluids.”
Similar to the trial with Plemmons, the jury in the Mandez-Ramirez received instructions that “didn’t accurately convey the meaning of ‘harm’ to the jury,” the appeals court said.
“The facts in Plemmons are not that different from the facts here,” said the decision, which noted the defendant in that case spat twice in the face of deputies when they were trying to put her in custody.
During deliberations, the Pitkin County jury twice asked for clarification on what determines harm.
“Because (the Plemmons ruling) clarified the meaning of harm … and the jury didn’t have the benefit of that instruction at trial, we reverse the second-degree assault conviction on that basis,” the appellate court’s order said.
Prior to the supreme court ruling, Mandez-Ramirez’s public defense team was in the midst of its appeal of the Pitkin County verdict, arguing the second-degree assault conviction should be overturned because the Basalt officer was not physically harmed by the spit.
Due to the supreme court’s decision, “It’s clear that at least reversal is required in this case,” deputy state public defender Emily Hessler said during Feb. 21 oral arguments to the Court of Appeals.
Basalt police arrested Mandez-Ramirez in May 2018 after he allegedly yelled a Spanish curse word at an officer who was riding on a patrol bicycle on Two Rivers Road near 7-Eleven. Mandez-Ramirez at the time was walking along a sidewalk and had two fishing poles in his backpack.
After being told by a dispatcher that there was “reason to detain” Mandez-Ramirez, the officer called for back-up. Seeing that Mandez-Ramirez had a knife, the officer, Aaron Munch, pulled out a stun gun and ordered the suspect to turn around so that he could be handcuffed.
Mandez-Ramirez refused to do so, and Munch didn’t attempt to detain the suspect until another officer, Jordan Hilkey, arrived. A scuffle ensued before officers were able to detain Mandez-Ramirez, according to the ruling from the court of appeals.
“Once handcuffed, the officers had to partially carry Mandez-Ramirez to the patrol car because he ‘push[ed] against [them]’ and pushed against the pavement. When they got to the patrol car, Mandez-Ramirez screamed at Officer Hilkey and called her a ‘bitch.’ And as the officers put him in the back of the car, Mandez-Ramirez turned and faced Officer Hilkey ‘and spit on her.’ The spit landed on the officer’s shirt,” the police affidavit says.