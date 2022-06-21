Using recreational drugs has been the pastime for many in Aspen for decades, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased alcohol and substance abuse locally, on the state level and nationally.
But the biggest difference in experimenting now, in 2022, is that the line of coke or pain pill someone gives you at a party or sells you online can kill you. These types of deaths are rapidly increasing.
El Jebel resident Cath Adams knows this firsthand. She picked up the phone on April 28, 2020, to find out that her 21-year-old daughter Emily died overnight after taking a fake pill.
“Emily didn’t overdose on fentanyl — she was poisoned," Adams said. "She had a tooth pain, and she thought she was getting a Percocet. But she was given a fake pill that only looked like a Percocet."
Fentanyl deaths in Colorado have skyrocketed in recent years, increasing from 81 in 2017 to more than 900 in 2021. A huge percentage of those deaths are in young people 18 to 35.
Fentanyl is a powerful opioid medication that is 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin or morphine and used in hospitals for pain. But if you are not in pain, fentanyl can over-intoxicate. You can suddenly have difficulty breathing or stop breathing, and it happens very quickly.
Unless the right emergency help is administered immediately, people die. This often happens with people alone, in their beds, in a car: eyes rolled back in their heads, white foam extruding from their mouths.
Drug dealers are mixing fentanyl into a wide range of pills — Xanax, Percocet, Oxycodone, Adderall — and selling the counterfeit “medications” to unsuspecting buyers, mostly young people experimenting in the same way young people have partied for decades. They also are mixing it with heroin and, more recently, even in marijuana.
In 2021, Colorado authorities reported a 403% increase in the amount of fentanyl powder seized by authorities. Total fentanyl seizures in the first five months of 2022 have already surpassed those in all of 2021.
While some people will search for fentanyl to use and abuse, most individuals who end up with fentanyl in their systems thought they were buying other drugs; their deaths are accidental.
The amount of fentanyl that’s lethal, around 2 mg, is extremely small. It’s comparable to about four grains of salt or the amount needed to cover the year stamped on a penny.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that fentanyl is the leading cause of death among adults 18 to 45 in the United States. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says nearly half of all counterfeit pills tested contained a lethal dose of fentanyl.
Today, buying drugs on the street, or online, is akin to playing Russian roulette.
“You don't have to have the disease of addiction to die from fentanyl poisoning," said El Jebel’s Cath Adams. “It is easy to purchase fake pills on social media, so it could be the first time your loved one uses an illicit drug.”
Creating awareness about fentanyl has become a major focus of Adams’ life. She and her daughter Ashley have created the group Aperture of Hope. They share their stories with teens at local high schools and public events, handing out life-saving tool kits. They also promote awareness on social media, along with information about the OpiRescue app that can be downloaded on smart phones. It contains information about what to do in an emergency overdose situation, as well as details on the 911 Good Samaritan Law in Colorado.
That law states that a person is immune from criminal prosecution for an offense when the person reports, in good faith, an emergency drug or alcohol overdose — even to a law enforcement officer, to the 911 system or to a medical provider.
Flags across the valley
The Adamses have placed purple flags up and down the Roaring Fork Valley to represent persons in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties who have passed away from overdose from 2017 to now. Additionally, blue flags each represent 10 people who have passed away from fentanyl since 2020. Well over 1,000 people have died in that time period.
On Aug. 21, they will hold “Fentanyl and Overdose Awareness Day” and an event at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel. Speakers will talk about fentanyl; life-saving kits will be handed out.
“We don’t want any other family member, spouse or loved one to lose another child. The grief is beyond measure. As someone said, it is a lifetime sentence,” Adams said.
The University of Colorado publishes a website (colorado.edu/health/fentanyl) devoted to keeping kids aware and safe. It mentions two ways people can help prevent overdoses: using Narcan nasal spray that can reverse an overdose and fentanyl testing strips that can test for the presence of fentanyl.
As the website notes, “a negative result does not mean there is no fentanyl present. It is possible for fentanyl to exist in an untested area of a pill or for the pill to contain a different synthetic opioid product.” In the case of cocaine, it’s possible that the fentanyl is in a different portion of the powder than what is tested.
Using Narcan and testing strips is controversial, as is the whole subject of harm reduction. Some opponents contend that it can have the effect of encouraging drug use. Lisa Raville from the Harm Reduction Action Center in Denver disagrees.
“The only thing Narcan enables is for someone to breathe. I think we can all agree that folks shouldn’t have to die of a preventable overdose,” Raville said.
Maggie Seldeen is the founder and executive director of High Rockies Harm Reduction in Carbondale that is involved with the prevention, intervention and recovery of substance abuse in the greater Roaring Fork Valley region. She explains that one problem with the fentanyl test strips is the "chocolate chip cookie" effect in pills. One side of the pill may be more concentrated with a certain drug, like fentanyl, than the other side of the pill. This leads to inconsistent testing — one side may test clean while the other side is dirty.
Combating fentanyl deaths means taking fentanyl off the street, and providing awareness and education for teens, young adults or anyone who purchases or takes a pill or powder someone gave them. It also requires new legislation to protect people from fentanyl dealers who don’t care what happens after they sell a fake pill or contaminated powder.
In May, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the “Fentanyl Accountability and Prevention” bill, which increases penalties for the distribution and possession of fentanyl. The law will make it a felony to possess more than 1 gram of fentanyl compound-mixture. If a criminal defendant has distributed any amount of fentanyl that leads to someone’s death, they can be charged with a class 1 drug felony and face the drug code’s strongest penalties.
Dawn Reinfels leads a Denver group, Making Change on the Fentanyl Crisis, which was involved in encouraging the new legislation.
“Our group represented the families that had a loved one killed by fentanyl poisoning,” Renfels wrote in a text message. “The bill provides $5 million for public education about the dangers of fentanyl poisoning and how one pill can kill you, and what to do if someone is overdosing.”
The bill was attacked by extremes on both sides of the spectrum. Many liberals did not like the increased penalties for possession, but Renfels points out that you would have to have 11 pills in your possession to be over the 1-gram limit.
Renfels also cautions parents to be aware of their children's social-media habits. A child can sit in a living room watching a movie with their parents, tap a few buttons on their social-media account and order fentanyl or other fake pills. These pills can surreptitiously be dropped off on the front porch — and the child could then die alone in bed overnight.
No child intends to die by taking a fake pill. They would likely be horrified if they knew how their death affected their parents, brothers and sisters and other loved ones.
It’s something Cath Adams and her daughter Ashley Adams work every day to prevent.
For more information about the issue, or to schedule a speaking engagement or receive a life-saving kit, the Adamses can be reached at apertureofhope.com. Additionally, High Rockies Harm Reduction publishes its calendar of services on its website, highrockiesharmreduction.com.