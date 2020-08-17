Armando Zamudio, the 29-year-old Rifle man who was found unresponsive July 15 in the restroom at Woody Creek Station, died of “Fentanyl toxicity,” according to the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.
Deputy Coroner Eric Hansen said Sunday the manner was accidental and that the pathologist’s report also suggested Zamudio otherwise had “a very healthy body.”
Hansen went on to say that it’s unknown how the victim took the fentanyl as “there was no paraphernalia at the scene,” no smoking devices nor obvious needle tracking on the man’s body. He said the drug could have been orally ingested or taken earlier that day, and not while he was in the gas station restroom.
According to the Aspen Daily News’ original report, Zamudio and his father stopped at the station on their way home to Rifle so the younger man could use the facilities.
“Enough time passed to cause alarm, and county emergency dispatchers received a call at 5:41 p.m. With permission from the gas station manager, one of the responding sheriff’s deputies broke down the door in order to access the deceased man,” according to the story.
An ambulance crew was not successful in resuscitation attempts.
While Hansen said there were no signs of drug use at the scene, the pathologist’s report made public on Sunday cited fentanyl, which is a powerful synthetic opioid, as the cause of death.