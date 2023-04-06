The Aspen City Council confirmed Kim Ferber on Tuesday to be Aspen’s next chief of police, but there’s more to the process before she can accept a final offer of employment and be sworn in.
Ferber has accepted a conditional offer of employment, which includes additional steps before the final offer comes. The council confirmation is one of those steps, and there also is an extensive background check that explores multiple facets of the candidate’s past. City Manager Sara Ott said the process is very thorough, and few positions within the city require such a deep investigation. The process includes a criminal background check, investigations into records and additional tests.
“When someone wants to be a police officer at the city of Aspen, we do several things, several background investigations — that includes going and talking to former employers and reviewing employment records,” Ott said.
She added that the process also includes knocking on doors of former neighbors who aren’t expecting a visit, physically visiting the places where the individual has resided within a certain time period (such as the last 10 years), talking with current and former employees, witness character assessments, an integrity interview, a psychological analysis and a fitness analysis.
“There is a ton that goes into it,” Ott said.
Ferber was one of five finalists in the search for a new Aspen police chief, which originally consisted of 44 applicants. The interview process included meet-and-greets with current Aspen Police Department staff and community members, in addition to interviews with two hiring panels, one of which was made up of community members and the other which consisted of city leadership.
Each panel included four members, Ott said. The community panel contained members of the local business community and Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione. Ott served on the city leadership panel, along with City Attorney Jim True, Human Resources Director Courtney DeVito and retired Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger, who at the time of the interview was Vail’s police chief. Henninger was invited to serve on the panel to provide additional perspective into resort town policing, Ott said.
“It’s another major resort community, there’s a lot of similarities in its economy and the needs of both its year-round community and its resort visitors,” Ott said.
According to a March news release, the city partnered with the executive recruiting firm Strategic Government Resources to create a profile for the job, which included key qualities for a top candidate developed through feedback from community members, the city council, law enforcement professionals and city staff. In addition to the panels and the meet-and-greets, feedback on the five final candidates was sought online through Aspen Community Voice.
Before confirming Ferber, Aspen City Council members were provided with her resume and had the opportunity for discussions with her.
“I’ve had many conversations with council members, they’ve had conversations directly with Kim,” Ott said. “They understand their confirmation is one piece of multiple pieces of a conditional employment offer, so they have been briefed on my assessment of the background work.”
The city announced on March 20 that Ferber was selected to be the next chief of police. After the background check process is completed, the city will extend a final offer of employment. After that, she can be sworn in and start her new role.
The city hopes the process will be completed by early May.