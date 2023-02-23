It was a theme all weekend at X Games. Be it weather or other circumstances, the courses were, at times, not in the condition for full-sends. Nothing proves this more than the grand finale event, the men’s skiing SuperPipe, in which all the competitors fell at least once.
No one got it worse than Canadian Noah Bowman, who reportedly tore his ACL in a crash. But Aspen’s Alex Ferreira, competing in his first X Games in two years and his first healthy one, to his mind, since 2019, came in a close second, at least optically. Ferreira crashed — hard — on each of his first two runs, keeping him from finishing the competition and completing the X Games comeback he envisioned after dealing with injuries during the past three seasons, one of which kept him from competing at all last year.
“I think it was just a perfect storm,” Ferreira said on Wednesday, nearly a month after X Games. “I was so excited to compete in Aspen at X Games in front of my hometown crowd on my home pipe and I want to give it my absolute all. I was kind of ignoring some of the red flags that were coming up, which were the pipe isn’t necessarily ideal, the venue isn’t up to par.
“I kind of put that stuff aside and I just went all in for the glory. I wasn’t listening to everything my gut and my brain and my heart were telling me and sometimes when you don’t do that, you end up in a not good position.”
After whiplashing on the lip of the pipe, Ferreira said he somehow escaped the event without major injuries, something he attributes to his work ethic and making sure he’s in good shape — the same things that have him thinking he’s entering his prime at age 28.
Still, it didn’t stop some friends and family from suggesting he retire to avoid further injuries. Instead, in his favorite metaphor of the past few weeks, he got back on the horse.
“It kind of upset me a little bit,” Ferreira said. “I’m definitely getting better still and I’m doing the best that I’ve ever done. One result, one competition, doesn’t define who you are.”
This weekend, Ferreira is competing in the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain before heading off to Bakuriani, Georgia, for the World Championships, seeking his first podium.
“I’ve won Dew Tour. I’ve won X Games. I’ve done well at the Olympics. I’ve actually never done well at World Championships,” Ferreira said. “I just want to go out there and give it my absolute best. I want to be world champion. I want to have that title and I want to do something great.”
While there were a few texts that suggested Ferreira should consider hanging up the skis, many more were encouraging. Ferreira said he felt the love from Aspen. And in honor of that, he and Vital Films, the creators of the “Hotdog Hans” short-film series starring Ferreira as a crotchety, old-timer ski legend, are hosting a sendoff for him as he wraps up his season tonight at Paepcke Auditorium.
They’ll premiere “Hotdog Hans 3” (though it’s been available on YouTube since before X Games), featuring Ferreira himself competing against Hans with production help from former pro skier Jonny Moseley and Ben Silverman, the executive producer of “The Office.” They’ll also show some other short films focusing on Ferreira, including a new piece documenting his comeback over the past month ahead of World Championships.
“Hans has always lived on the internet, we’ve never had a chance to show it in front of the crowd,” Vital Films co-owner Matt Hobbs said. “So that was a big job for us is getting the community together.”
There will also be a Q&A session with some of the Vital Films crew, including Ferreira, and gear giveaways. It’s free to attend and they’re encouraging kids to come.
“We were kind of sitting down thinking, ‘Hey, we need to do something for the town of Aspen.’ They’ve always been so supportive of everything Vital and I have done together,” Ferreira said. “So, let’s do something awesome where the kids can come. We want them to bring their family members. It’s basically a tribute to them.”
Admission is free and first-come, first-serve. Doors open at 5 p.m.