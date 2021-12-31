It was cold Monday night, as the winter storms rolled in — especially in Tyler Stoltman’s Woody Creek tiny home, where inside temperatures dipped to 40 degrees.
That’s because, despite the 22-year-old paying his gas bill on Dec. 7 — with assurances that he would receive his propane refill by Dec. 13 — the date came and went without service. It wasn’t until Monday when Stoltman went to take a shower that he received a blast of cold water and a code on his water heater that suggested something was amiss with his propane levels.
As it turned out, he’d run completely out of propane, the only source of heat on which he relies.
Not to worry, he called the Ferrellgas emergency line, feeling confident the situation would be remedied immediately. It was, after all, an emergency line.
“I called, and their customer service reps were more looking to put the blame on me for not being responsible enough to check my propane,” he said, emphasizing that he’s paid his $225 bill weeks before. “I’m not trying to be difficult, but I need propane. At the end of the day, I called the emergency line on your company website, and you’re not exactly handling this like an emergency. You already took my money; I expect my propane tank to be filled.”
After speaking with “four or five” customer service representatives, Stoltman finally reached someone seemingly genuinely interested in helping. The representative at first assured Stoltman that someone would be out to his property that night — but at about 10 p.m. or so, he called again to explain that because of the winter-storm warning, it would instead be the next morning, at about 8:30 a.m.
Stoltman and his dog survived a night without the ability to cook dinner, much less sleep in a heated home. But still, he looked forward to the next morning. Then 8:30 a.m. became 1:30 p.m., so he took the day off work to make arrangements to be home. It was after 4 p.m. before anyone arrived. It was the not knowing that proved most difficult for Stoltman, who acknowledged his gratitude for his health amidst a valleywide outbreak of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
“That was the biggest issue — I had no idea how long my heat was out, how long my pipes were cold. I had to run my water all night,” he said, to avoid any pipes freezing. “So far, nothing is super damaged, and they’re willing to take care of any damage done to my property. But you have an emergency number! Don’t call an emergency number if it’s not going to get solved until the next day. You think emergency, you think immediate response.”
Ferrellgas Corporate Communications Director Scott Brockelmeyer acknowledged the company’s error in the situation.
“On Dec. 7, a Ferrellgas customer in the Roaring Fork Valley requested a propane delivery from us. Per our policy, the customer was told he would receive his delivery within seven business days,” Brockelmeyer said via email. “Payment was also collected from him at this time, but the delivery was inadvertently marked as canceled. This error was realized on Dec. 28 when our customer called to notify us he was out of gas. In reaction to this error, we pulled one of our propane delivery vehicles off route and arranged for a delivery to be made to our customer before the end of the day. We’ve apologized directly to our customer, letting him know we failed to meet the high expectations we have for ourselves and reimbursing his pre-payment. We’ll learn from this important lesson and ensure all of our customer service representatives understand how it occurred.”
While not connecting Stoltman or his situation to the larger public-service announcement whatsoever, Brockelmeyer did also send a press release from the company dated Dec. 20, before the local incident occurred, offering propane safety tips for the winter season.
“Many propane homeowners enjoy automatic deliveries through options such as Ferrellgas’ Keep Full program, while others prefer to monitor their propane tank levels and contact their provider when they are ready for a fill,” the release says. “Ferrellgas Vice President of Retail Operations Tim Sayers [said in a statement] that those who prefer to schedule their own deliveries should closely monitor their propane tank percentage and give their propane supplier plenty of time to make wintertime deliveries.
“This is by far and away the busiest time of year for the U.S. propane industry and for Ferrellgas,” Sayers continued. “We ask our will-call customers throughout the year, and especially leading into the unpredictable winter months, to contact us when their tank percentage reaches 30 percent, or seven days prior to their desired delivery. This gives us plenty of time to deliver propane to everyone at this important time of year.”
As for Stoltman, he said he’s just glad everything worked out in his situation and hopes nobody else has to brave the cold without heat.