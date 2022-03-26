This summer’s commercial flight schedule for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport isn’t shaping up to be the record-breaker that last summer’s lineup was.
Still, according to preliminary schedules, it will be on par with the pre-pandemic peak of 2019, when 20 commercial flights landed daily at ASE during the heart of the summer season. As of now, a total of 19-20 daily flights are planned from United and American airlines, a few flights short of last summer’s 23.
The information was provided recently by Bill Tomcich, the community’s liaison to the airlines and a consultant to local stakeholder group Fly Aspen Snowmass.
In an email report to the group and others, Tomcich noted there has been much travel-industry news lately about pilot shortages and flight-schedule cuts. In fact, SkyWest, the third-party carrier that handles flights to and from Aspen on behalf of the major airlines, recently filed plans with the U.S. Department of Transportation to drop 29 cities from its route map by June 10.
However, Tomcich wrote he was “pleased to report” that ASE will be “largely unscathed from the broader cuts that will likely be impacting many airports across the country this summer.” The schedules are mostly finalized, but subject to change before early June, when the season begins in earnest.
American will be trimming back its schedule from 10 daily last summer to five this summer. Those include three daily from Dallas-Fort Worth and one each from Chicago and Los Angeles. Last year’s offering from Phoenix has been suspended — perhaps just this summer — “due to the pilot shortage,” Tomcich wrote. But, the airline is retaining its relatively new Saturday-only flight from Austin.
“The Austin service did really well last summer, I am told, and again during the winter,” he said in brief phone interview Friday.
United, meanwhile, is planning the same frequency as last summer with a total of up to 14 daily flights from five hubs. Specifically, that means seven flights daily from Denver (eight beginning June 24), two daily from both Los Angeles and Houston, and one daily from both San Francisco and Chicago.
The aforementioned flight totals represent the period from June 3 to Aug. 15, Tomcich noted in his email.
Air fares are climbing, not only for service to and from Aspen, but elsewhere, he said Friday. The factors include the pilot-flight crew shortages, reduced seat capacity and higher fuel prices.
Tomcich said he doesn’t expect the slight decrease in flights to Aspen this summer to have a serious effect on visitor numbers because last summer’s load factors — the percentage of filled seats per aircraft — should be lighter compared with this summer.
“With fewer seats available, there won’t be as many empty seats, and there will be upward pressure on fares,” he said, suggesting that travelers book their flights as early as possible.
Hotel occupancy should be strong in the Aspen-Snowmass market this summer, even compared to last summer’s record-breaking numbers. Resort-tracking firm DestiMetrics recently reported that in the 17 mountain-destination communities where they track advance bookings, the summer is shaping up to be good.
“As of Feb. 28, aggregated occupancy for the six months from May through October compared to last year at this time is up 37.5% with [average daily rate] up 6.2% for a 46.5% gain in on-the-books summer revenue,” DestiMetrics said on its website.
The firm added that compared with the pre-pandemic summer of 2019, occupancy is up across those Western properties only a slight 2.5%, “but with daily rates up 37.8%, properties are looking at on-the-books revenue that is up an exceptional 41.2%.”
Tomcich said Friday he understands that locally, advanced bookings are going well for the summer months.
“It will be interesting to see how consumers react to pressure on pricing, both with flights and lodging,” he added.